Scottie Scheffler vs. Rory McIlroy, head-to-head scores on the PGA Tour

Thursday’s opening round of the Tour Championship marked the 20th time that Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy have competed together in the same pairing/grouping in a stroke-play PGA Tour event, per Tour stats.

Scheffler shot 7-under 63 to McIlroy’s 66 at East Lake Golf Club. That gives Scheffler an 11-6-3 edge, head-to-head; though, McIlroy did beat Scheffler, 2 and 1, in the consolation match of the 2023 WGC-Match Play.

They have played alongside one another eight times this season, with Scheffler going lower on six occasions. Here’s a look at the scores they’ve shot, head-to-head on Tour (* highlights lower score):