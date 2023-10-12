 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Connor Rogers’ Big Ten Top Ten: Harrison Jr. sill on top, Chop climbing
  • Connor Rogers
    ,
  • Connor Rogers
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 07 Maryland at Ohio State
How to watch Illinois vs. Maryland: Time, TV/live stream, key storylines for Week 7 matchup
nbc_roto_uscnd_231011.jpg
College Football: Betting Week 7

Top Clips

nbc_berry_lovehaterbs_231012.jpg
Berry’s Week 6 RB Love/Hate: Mostert, Taylor lead
nbc_berry_playernews_231012.jpg
Expect Kelce, Williams to play in TNF contest
nbc_simms_dalvslac_231012.jpg
Week 6 preview: Cowboys vs. Chargers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Connor Rogers’ Big Ten Top Ten: Harrison Jr. sill on top, Chop climbing
  • Connor Rogers
    ,
  • Connor Rogers
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 07 Maryland at Ohio State
How to watch Illinois vs. Maryland: Time, TV/live stream, key storylines for Week 7 matchup
nbc_roto_uscnd_231011.jpg
College Football: Betting Week 7

Top Clips

nbc_berry_lovehaterbs_231012.jpg
Berry’s Week 6 RB Love/Hate: Mostert, Taylor lead
nbc_berry_playernews_231012.jpg
Expect Kelce, Williams to play in TNF contest
nbc_simms_dalvslac_231012.jpg
Week 6 preview: Cowboys vs. Chargers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shriners Children’s Open payout: Winner to take home over $1.5 million

  
Published October 12, 2023 02:08 PM

The winner of this week’s Shriners Children’s Open will take home over $1.5 million.

In total, the purse for the PGA Tour’s annual Las Vegas stop is $8.4 million, which includes a first-place prize of $1.512 million.

Here is the breakdown for the top 10 finishing positions:

1st – $1,512,000
2nd – $915,600
3rd – $579,600
4th – $411,600
5th – $344,400
6th – $304,500
7th – $283,500
8th – $262,500
9th – $245,700
10th – $228,900