Shriners Children’s Open payout: Winner to take home over $1.5 million

The winner of this week’s Shriners Children’s Open will take home over $1.5 million.

In total, the purse for the PGA Tour’s annual Las Vegas stop is $8.4 million, which includes a first-place prize of $1.512 million.

Here is the breakdown for the top 10 finishing positions:

1st – $1,512,000

2nd – $915,600

3rd – $579,600

4th – $411,600

5th – $344,400

6th – $304,500

7th – $283,500

8th – $262,500

9th – $245,700

10th – $228,900