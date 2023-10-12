Shriners Children’s Open payout: Winner to take home over $1.5 million
Published October 12, 2023 02:08 PM
The winner of this week’s Shriners Children’s Open will take home over $1.5 million.
In total, the purse for the PGA Tour’s annual Las Vegas stop is $8.4 million, which includes a first-place prize of $1.512 million.
Here is the breakdown for the top 10 finishing positions:
1st – $1,512,000
2nd – $915,600
3rd – $579,600
4th – $411,600
5th – $344,400
6th – $304,500
7th – $283,500
8th – $262,500
9th – $245,700
10th – $228,900