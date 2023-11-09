Signing Day: Ranking the Class of 2024’s top women’s golf signings, classes
Auburn might’ve signed the top player in the Class of 2024 during this year’s early signing period, but Stanford blew the competition away in terms of overall recruiting classes.
Anna Davis, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion from two editions ago who is now ranked sixth in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, will enroll in January and join the Tigers right away.
“The total package,” Auburn head coach Melissa Luellen said of Davis. “She will impact our team not only with low scores, but also with her highly-competitive nature. ... Many were surprised that she chose to remain an amateur. She feels she has much to learn and didn’t want to miss out on the college experience.”
Cardinal head coach Anne Walker will have to wait a little longer for her signings, but that wait should be well worth it.
Stanford has flexed its muscles again as Walker signed not only four top-10 recruits but four players who all competed in the most recent Junior Ryder Cup. That group is led by Swede Meja Ortengren, No. 10 in the world. Spain’s Andrea Revuelta (29), Sweden’s Nora Sundberg (34) and American Leigh Chien (97) round out Stanford’s 2024 class, which is believed to be the first time that a women’s program has ever signed four top-100 players in WAGR.
To put that into context: Not even Wake Forest, currently the No. 1 team in the country, boasts four top-100 players on its current roster.
Oregon brings in reigning U.S. Junior champ Yana Wilson, plus two other top-20 recruits, while USC nabbed a pair of top-15 players, including No. 6 Jasmine Koo.
Here is a look at the top 40 individual signings and top 15 classes for the Class of 2024:
Class of 2024 top 40 girls
1. Anna Davis, Auburn
2. Meja Ortengren, Stanford
3. Yana Wilson, Oregon
4. Rocio Tejedo, LSU
5. Andrea Revuelta, Stanford
6. Jasmine Koo, USC
7. Francesca Fiorellini, UCLA
8. Denisa Vodickova, Wake Forest
9. Leigh Chien, Stanford
10. Nora Sundberg, Stanford
---
11. Vanessa Borovilos, Texas A&M
12. Anna Canado, Duke
13. Gracie McGovern, TCU
14. Kylie Chong, USC
15. Tong An, Oregon
16. Megan Meng, Northwestern
17. Cloe Amion Villarino, Miami
18. Suvichaya Vinijchaitham, Oregon
19. Elaine Widjaja, Florida
20. Kyra van Kan, Tennessee
---
21. Balma Davalos Guaita, Auburn
22. Natalia Fiel Ros, Kansas State
23. Sofie Hlinomazova, Miami
24. Catalina Monroy, Michigan State
25. Helen Yeung, North Carolina
26. Sophia Fullbrook, Florida State
27. Clarisa Temelo, Arkansas
28. Siuue Wu, Georgia
29. Josefin Widal, LSU
30. Olivia Duan, Princeton
---
31. Kennedy Swedick, Virginia
32. Alisa Inprasit, Arizona
33. Camille Min-Gaultier, TCU
34. Jamie Camero, UCF
35. Isla McDonald O’Brien, Arizona State
36. Ting-Yu Chang, San Jose State
37. Yeji Kwon, Baylor
38. Mary Miller, Georgia Southern
39. Marie Madsen, N.C. State
40. Larissa Carrillo, Ole Miss
Class of 2024 top 15 classes
1. Stanford: Meja Ortengren, Andrea Revuelta, Leigh Chien, Nora Sundberg
2. Auburn: Anna Davis, Balma Davalos Guaita, Anne Fernandez
3. Oregon: Yana Wilson (pictured above), Tong An, Suvichaya Vinijchaitham
4. USC: Jasmine Koo, Kylie Chong
5. LSU: Rocio Tejedo, Josefin Widal, Samantha Olson
---
6. UCLA: Francesca Fiorellini, Angela Liu
7. TCU: Gracie McGovern, Camille Min-Gaultier
8. Miami: Cloe Amion Villarino, Sofie Hlinomazova
9. Duke: Anna Canado, Carla de Troia
10. Wake Forest: Denisa Vodickova, Sarah Lydic
---
11. Texas A&M: Vanessa Borovilos
12. Northwestern: Megan Meng, Elise Lee
13. Florida State: Sophia Fullbrook, Freya Russell, Alexandra Gazzoli
14. Florida: Elaine Widjaja, Jessica Guiser
15. Virginia: Kennedy Swedick, Maggie Whitehead