Signing Day: Ranking the Class of 2024’s top women’s golf signings, classes

Auburn might’ve signed the top player in the Class of 2024 during this year’s early signing period, but Stanford blew the competition away in terms of overall recruiting classes.

Anna Davis, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion from two editions ago who is now ranked sixth in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, will enroll in January and join the Tigers right away.

“The total package,” Auburn head coach Melissa Luellen said of Davis. “She will impact our team not only with low scores, but also with her highly-competitive nature. ... Many were surprised that she chose to remain an amateur. She feels she has much to learn and didn’t want to miss out on the college experience.”

Cardinal head coach Anne Walker will have to wait a little longer for her signings, but that wait should be well worth it.

Stanford has flexed its muscles again as Walker signed not only four top-10 recruits but four players who all competed in the most recent Junior Ryder Cup. That group is led by Swede Meja Ortengren, No. 10 in the world. Spain’s Andrea Revuelta (29), Sweden’s Nora Sundberg (34) and American Leigh Chien (97) round out Stanford’s 2024 class, which is believed to be the first time that a women’s program has ever signed four top-100 players in WAGR.

To put that into context: Not even Wake Forest, currently the No. 1 team in the country, boasts four top-100 players on its current roster.

Oregon brings in reigning U.S. Junior champ Yana Wilson, plus two other top-20 recruits, while USC nabbed a pair of top-15 players, including No. 6 Jasmine Koo.

Here is a look at the top 40 individual signings and top 15 classes for the Class of 2024:

VITERBO, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 27: Meja Ortengren of team Europe looks on during Day Two of the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup at Golf Nazionale on September 27, 2023 in Viterbo, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images) Getty Images

Class of 2024 top 40 girls

1. Anna Davis, Auburn

2. Meja Ortengren, Stanford

3. Yana Wilson, Oregon

4. Rocio Tejedo, LSU

5. Andrea Revuelta, Stanford

6. Jasmine Koo, USC

7. Francesca Fiorellini, UCLA

8. Denisa Vodickova, Wake Forest

9. Leigh Chien, Stanford

10. Nora Sundberg, Stanford

---

11. Vanessa Borovilos, Texas A&M

12. Anna Canado, Duke

13. Gracie McGovern, TCU

14. Kylie Chong, USC

15. Tong An, Oregon

16. Megan Meng, Northwestern

17. Cloe Amion Villarino, Miami

18. Suvichaya Vinijchaitham, Oregon

19. Elaine Widjaja, Florida

20. Kyra van Kan, Tennessee

---

21. Balma Davalos Guaita, Auburn

22. Natalia Fiel Ros, Kansas State

23. Sofie Hlinomazova, Miami

24. Catalina Monroy, Michigan State

25. Helen Yeung, North Carolina

26. Sophia Fullbrook, Florida State

27. Clarisa Temelo, Arkansas

28. Siuue Wu, Georgia

29. Josefin Widal, LSU

30. Olivia Duan, Princeton

---

31. Kennedy Swedick, Virginia

32. Alisa Inprasit, Arizona

33. Camille Min-Gaultier, TCU

34. Jamie Camero, UCF

35. Isla McDonald O’Brien, Arizona State

36. Ting-Yu Chang, San Jose State

37. Yeji Kwon, Baylor

38. Mary Miller, Georgia Southern

39. Marie Madsen, N.C. State

40. Larissa Carrillo, Ole Miss

ROME, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 28: Yana Wilson reacts on the 15th hole during the final round of the Junior Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club on Thursday, September 28, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Chris Ricco/PGA of America via Getty Images) Getty Images

Class of 2024 top 15 classes

1. Stanford: Meja Ortengren, Andrea Revuelta, Leigh Chien, Nora Sundberg

2. Auburn: Anna Davis, Balma Davalos Guaita, Anne Fernandez

3. Oregon: Yana Wilson (pictured above), Tong An, Suvichaya Vinijchaitham

4. USC: Jasmine Koo, Kylie Chong

5. LSU: Rocio Tejedo, Josefin Widal, Samantha Olson

---

6. UCLA: Francesca Fiorellini, Angela Liu

7. TCU: Gracie McGovern, Camille Min-Gaultier

8. Miami: Cloe Amion Villarino, Sofie Hlinomazova

9. Duke: Anna Canado, Carla de Troia

10. Wake Forest: Denisa Vodickova, Sarah Lydic

---

11. Texas A&M: Vanessa Borovilos

12. Northwestern: Megan Meng, Elise Lee

13. Florida State: Sophia Fullbrook, Freya Russell, Alexandra Gazzoli

14. Florida: Elaine Widjaja, Jessica Guiser

15. Virginia: Kennedy Swedick, Maggie Whitehead