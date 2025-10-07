 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Cubs
Cubs head back home on the brink of elimination after losing 2 straight in Milwaukee
Jackson Chourio
Brewers’ Jackson Chourio hits 3-run homer in Game 2 of NLDS after hurting his hamstring in series opener
Matthew Schaefer
Matthew Schaefer and other top draft picks make NHL season-opening rosters

Top Clips

nbc_pl_generationxgcanado_251007.jpg
Analyzing Caicedo’s monstrous midfield performance
nbc_bte_aldsgame3_251007.jpg
‘Do or die’ for the Yankees in ALDS Game 3
nbc_bte_chargersdolphins_251007.jpg
Dolphins are clear ‘bottom-five team’ v. Chargers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Cubs
Cubs head back home on the brink of elimination after losing 2 straight in Milwaukee
Jackson Chourio
Brewers’ Jackson Chourio hits 3-run homer in Game 2 of NLDS after hurting his hamstring in series opener
Matthew Schaefer
Matthew Schaefer and other top draft picks make NHL season-opening rosters

Top Clips

nbc_pl_generationxgcanado_251007.jpg
Analyzing Caicedo’s monstrous midfield performance
nbc_bte_aldsgame3_251007.jpg
‘Do or die’ for the Yankees in ALDS Game 3
nbc_bte_chargersdolphins_251007.jpg
Dolphins are clear ‘bottom-five team’ v. Chargers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Skins Game set for Thanksgiving week return after 17-year absence

  
Published October 7, 2025 12:34 PM
Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches

FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Justin Thomas of Team United States and Tommy Fleetwood of Team Europe look on from the first tee during the Sunday singles matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 28, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The return of the Skins Game shows how much has changed in 17 years. The four players are among the top 15 in the world, it’s moving from the California desert to South Florida and it will be broadcast on Prime Video instead of network TV.

The Skins Game to be played on the Friday after Thanksgiving will feature Ryder Cup star and FedExCup champion Tommy Fleetwood, U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele.

It will be held at Panther National, a new course in Florida that opened two years ago and was designed by Thomas and Jack Nicklaus. Bradley, Schauffele and Thomas all live in the area.

The Skins Game, which began in 1983 with some of golf’s biggest stars, was last played in 2008 and won by K.J. Choi.

The new Skins Game will have a similar format. A player wins the dollar amount for each hole, and it carries over if the hole is tied. The difference is a “reverse purse,” in which all four players start with $1 million and their fortunes rise or fall with every hole won or lost.

Coverage will start at 9 a.m., the start of a big Black Friday for Prime Video, which also will have an NFL game and an NBA doubleheader.

This is the second golf event for Prime, which last month announced it would stream two additional hours of weekday coverage at the Masters.