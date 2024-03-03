 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LIV Golf Invitational - Jeddah - Day Two
A. Kim after LIV debut: Played ‘like a--' but ‘very encouraged’
GOLF: MAR 02 PGA Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Cognizant Classic storylines: Bear Trap bites McIlroy in Round 3
LIV Golf Invitational - Jeddah - Day Three
Niemann wins again on LIV as A. Kim finishes last in pro return

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal2_240303.jpg
Semenyo blasts Bournemouth 2-0 in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_bougoal1_240303.jpg
Kluivert drills Bournemouth in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_pochorn_240303.jpg
Chelsea anticipating ‘a busy summer’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LIV Golf Invitational - Jeddah - Day Two
A. Kim after LIV debut: Played ‘like a--' but ‘very encouraged’
GOLF: MAR 02 PGA Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Cognizant Classic storylines: Bear Trap bites McIlroy in Round 3
LIV Golf Invitational - Jeddah - Day Three
Niemann wins again on LIV as A. Kim finishes last in pro return

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal2_240303.jpg
Semenyo blasts Bournemouth 2-0 in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_bougoal1_240303.jpg
Kluivert drills Bournemouth in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_pochorn_240303.jpg
Chelsea anticipating ‘a busy summer’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Slow-play penaty costs Adrian Meronk nearly $250K at LIV Jeddah

  
Published March 3, 2024 10:06 AM

Adrian Meronk was one of six players who tied for sixth Sunday at LIV Jeddah.

He could’ve been a stroke better had he just played faster.

Meronk was penalized a shot for slow play while hitting a shot on the par-5 18th hole, Meronk’s 17th hole of the final round. Meronk’s birdie (4) was subsequently changed to a par (5). He finished the tournament at 10 under, a shot back of Rahm in solo fifth.

The infraction was costly financially, too, as Meronk would’ve earned $750,000 for a joint-fifth. He instead collected $508,750.

Per a LIV release, Meronk’s group, which also included Jon Rahm and Kevin Na, was given a pace-of-play warning by a rules official after the 10th hole. “The group was out of position on the golf course as well as behind in relation to time par,” LIV said. Four holes later, the group had further lost position and were officially put on the clock.

Players have 40 seconds to play a stroke and 10 additional seconds if they are the first to play. Meronk took over 2 minutes to play his second shot on No. 18. “This exceeded the allotted time per the policy,” LIV said. “Meronk was immediately notified by an official and assessed a one-stroke penalty.”

The slow-play penalty is the second such penalty in LIV’s short history. Richard Bland received the first last summer in Spain.