Smylie Kaufman, Kevin Kisner to host Friday’s ‘Happy Hour’ from par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass

Smylie Kaufman enjoyed plenty of laughs during last week’s “Happy Hour” at Bay Hill. This week, it might be more gasps.

Good friend Jordan Spieth and Max Homa joined Kaufman on the par-5 16th for Golf Channel’s second-round coverage of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Kevin Kisner will be alongside Kaufman on Friday afternoon at The Players Championship, and the duo will be calling action from the par-3 17th hole on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

Kisner and Kaufmann teamed to call shots on the par-3 16th earlier this year TPC Scottsdale in the WM Phoenix Open.