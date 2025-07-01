Son of four-time PGA Tour winner gets through John Deere Classic qualifier in playoff

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 05 Southwick Haiden Deegan Finish line 03.JPG
Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Southwick: Haiden Deegan wins with best season performance
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: First Responder Bowl-North Texas at Texas State
Rebuilding Pac-12 gets its needed 8th football school with addition of Texas State
Syndication: Naples Daily News
Top-ranked junior Miles Russell commits to Florida State

Top Clips

nbc_nas_junerank_250630.jpg
NASCAR June ranking: Elliott and Hamlin finish big
nbc_oht_newteamsapp_250630.jpg
WNBA adding teams in Detroit, Cleveland and Philly
BTPClip.jpg
Pogacar vs. Vingegaard rivalry returns during TDF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 05 Southwick Haiden Deegan Finish line 03.JPG
Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Southwick: Haiden Deegan wins with best season performance
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: First Responder Bowl-North Texas at Texas State
Rebuilding Pac-12 gets its needed 8th football school with addition of Texas State
Syndication: Naples Daily News
Top-ranked junior Miles Russell commits to Florida State

Top Clips

nbc_nas_junerank_250630.jpg
NASCAR June ranking: Elliott and Hamlin finish big
nbc_oht_newteamsapp_250630.jpg
WNBA adding teams in Detroit, Cleveland and Philly
BTPClip.jpg
Pogacar vs. Vingegaard rivalry returns during TDF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Son of four-time PGA Tour winner gets through John Deere Classic qualifier in playoff

  
Published June 30, 2025 08:21 PM

Carson Herron, the son of four-time PGA Tour winner Tim Herron, will make his PGA Tour debut at this week’s John Deere Classic.

The 22-year-old Herron, who recently turned pro with no status on any world-ranked tours, won a 3-for-1 playoff at the Monday qualifier at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan, Illinois, defeating fellow pros Michael Johnson and Blake McShea after all three players matched 6-under 66s.

Josh Radcliff of Grapevine, Texas, fired a 9-under 63 to win the qualifier while Korn Ferry Tour players Petr Hruby and Zack Fischer also advanced to the Deere at 8 under. This will also be Radcliff’s PGA Tour debut.

Herron is coming off a senior season at New Mexico where he won twice, led the Lobos to an NCAA Championship appearance and finished No. 161 in the national individual rankings. He also ended up No. 47 in the PGA Tour University rankings.

Notables not advancing through the Monday qualifier include Blades Brown, Doc Redman, Sean O’Hair, Nick Watney, Ian Gilligan and John Augenstein.