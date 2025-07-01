Son of four-time PGA Tour winner gets through John Deere Classic qualifier in playoff

Carson Herron, the son of four-time PGA Tour winner Tim Herron, will make his PGA Tour debut at this week’s John Deere Classic.

The 22-year-old Herron, who recently turned pro with no status on any world-ranked tours, won a 3-for-1 playoff at the Monday qualifier at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan, Illinois, defeating fellow pros Michael Johnson and Blake McShea after all three players matched 6-under 66s.

Josh Radcliff of Grapevine, Texas, fired a 9-under 63 to win the qualifier while Korn Ferry Tour players Petr Hruby and Zack Fischer also advanced to the Deere at 8 under. This will also be Radcliff’s PGA Tour debut.

Herron is coming off a senior season at New Mexico where he won twice, led the Lobos to an NCAA Championship appearance and finished No. 161 in the national individual rankings. He also ended up No. 47 in the PGA Tour University rankings.

Notables not advancing through the Monday qualifier include Blades Brown, Doc Redman, Sean O’Hair, Nick Watney, Ian Gilligan and John Augenstein.