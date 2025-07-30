 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Boston Red Sox v Minnesota Twins
Red Sox at Twins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 30
MLB: JUL 29 Diamondbacks at Tigers
Diamondbacks at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 30
NCAA Football: Big Ten Media Days
Indiana’s mindset won’t change in 2025 — and that’s exactly the point

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kaderkohou_250730.jpg
What Kohou’s season-ending injury means for MIA
nbc_cyc_fansviews_250730.jpg
Fans Views of Tour de France 2025: Best Moments
nbc_cyc_racemoments_250730.jpg
Top sprints, takeovers, finishes of Tour de France

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Boston Red Sox v Minnesota Twins
Red Sox at Twins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 30
MLB: JUL 29 Diamondbacks at Tigers
Diamondbacks at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 30
NCAA Football: Big Ten Media Days
Indiana’s mindset won’t change in 2025 — and that’s exactly the point

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kaderkohou_250730.jpg
What Kohou’s season-ending injury means for MIA
nbc_cyc_fansviews_250730.jpg
Fans Views of Tour de France 2025: Best Moments
nbc_cyc_racemoments_250730.jpg
Top sprints, takeovers, finishes of Tour de France

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

St. Andrews to host next World Golf Hall of Fame induction

  
Published July 30, 2025 09:41 AM
Harrington at WGHOF: 'Everything is possible'
June 10, 2024 09:06 PM
Padraig Harrington recalls his career milestones and thanks his family and everyone else who helped him during his golf career during his induction speech at the World Golf Hall of Fame.

St. Andrews will be hosting The Open for the 31st time in 2027, a week that will include another World Golf Hall of Fame induction.

The shrine is now located at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina, where the USGA has a second headquarters. Padraig Harrington led the induction class at Pinehurst in 2024.

The next induction will be at St. Andrews, which previously held a Hall of Fame ceremony in 2015 when Mark O’Meara, Laura Davies and David Graham were among those inducted. Davies missed out when her flight from the U.S. Women’s Open was delayed. She at least arrived in time for the reception.

“There is no better connection to golf’s rich history and the origins of the game than at St. Andrews,” said Mike Trostel, director of the World Golf Hall of Fame. “We are thrilled to celebrate the next class of golf’s greatest figures at the home of golf and are grateful for the collaboration with our partners at The R&A.”

The Hall of Fame induction is now every two years. It will return to Pinehurst in 2029, when the USGA has the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open in consecutive weeks.