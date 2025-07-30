St. Andrews to host next World Golf Hall of Fame induction

St. Andrews will be hosting The Open for the 31st time in 2027, a week that will include another World Golf Hall of Fame induction.

The shrine is now located at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina, where the USGA has a second headquarters. Padraig Harrington led the induction class at Pinehurst in 2024.

The next induction will be at St. Andrews, which previously held a Hall of Fame ceremony in 2015 when Mark O’Meara, Laura Davies and David Graham were among those inducted. Davies missed out when her flight from the U.S. Women’s Open was delayed. She at least arrived in time for the reception.

“There is no better connection to golf’s rich history and the origins of the game than at St. Andrews,” said Mike Trostel, director of the World Golf Hall of Fame. “We are thrilled to celebrate the next class of golf’s greatest figures at the home of golf and are grateful for the collaboration with our partners at The R&A.”

The Hall of Fame induction is now every two years. It will return to Pinehurst in 2029, when the USGA has the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open in consecutive weeks.