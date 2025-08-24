 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New England Patriots at New York Giants
Cam Skattebo fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
PGA: TOUR Championship - Third Round
Ted Scott addresses ‘devastating family emergency’ earlier this month
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
Ryan Blaney accomplishes feat in NASCAR Cup win at Daytona not seen in years

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robsmustoe_250824.jpg
Mustoe spotlights Pickford’s heroics for Everton
nbc_pl_2robslivarspreview_250824.jpg
Are Arsenal ready for Liverpool showdown?
nbc_pl_2robtzclip_250824.jpg
Biggest takeaways from Premier League Matchweek 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New England Patriots at New York Giants
Cam Skattebo fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
PGA: TOUR Championship - Third Round
Ted Scott addresses ‘devastating family emergency’ earlier this month
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
Ryan Blaney accomplishes feat in NASCAR Cup win at Daytona not seen in years

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robsmustoe_250824.jpg
Mustoe spotlights Pickford’s heroics for Everton
nbc_pl_2robslivarspreview_250824.jpg
Are Arsenal ready for Liverpool showdown?
nbc_pl_2robtzclip_250824.jpg
Biggest takeaways from Premier League Matchweek 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Stewart Cink beats Ernie Els in playoff to defend title at The Ally Challenge

  
Published August 24, 2025 05:27 PM
Fleetwood proud of Round 3 putting at East Lake
August 23, 2025 08:22 PM
Golf Central unpacks Tommy Fleetwood's 'candid' comments in the media center as he seeks his first win in 12 PGA Tour seasons before hearing from Fleetwood about his putting and weathering the tough conditions.

GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Stewart Cink successfully defended his title in The Ally Challenge for his second PGA Tour Champions victory of the year, beating Ernie Els with a par on the first hole of a playoff Sunday.

Cink closed with a 4-under 68, birdieing two of the last three holes, to match Els at 15-under 201 at Warwick Hills. Els parred the final five holes in a 69.

The 52-year-old Cink won the Insperity Invitational in May in Texas, beating Retief Goosen in a playoff. He won eight times on the PGA Tour, topped by the 2009 Open Championship.

Cink opened with a 62 and shot a 71 on Friday to enter the final round a stroke behind Els.

Steven Alker (65), Cameron Percy (70) and Soren Kjeldsen (70) tied for third at 12 under. Goosen (71) and Thongchai Jaidee (69) were 11 under.