Stewart Cink beats Ernie Els in playoff to defend title at The Ally Challenge

GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Stewart Cink successfully defended his title in The Ally Challenge for his second PGA Tour Champions victory of the year, beating Ernie Els with a par on the first hole of a playoff Sunday.

Cink closed with a 4-under 68, birdieing two of the last three holes, to match Els at 15-under 201 at Warwick Hills. Els parred the final five holes in a 69.

The 52-year-old Cink won the Insperity Invitational in May in Texas, beating Retief Goosen in a playoff. He won eight times on the PGA Tour, topped by the 2009 Open Championship.

Cink opened with a 62 and shot a 71 on Friday to enter the final round a stroke behind Els.

Steven Alker (65), Cameron Percy (70) and Soren Kjeldsen (70) tied for third at 12 under. Goosen (71) and Thongchai Jaidee (69) were 11 under.