Still need a Halloween costume? Here are some golf-related ideas

Halloween is just a day away, and if you’ve waited until the last minute to throw together a costume idea – and you’re a golf fan – perhaps we can offer you some assistance. Here are a handful of golf-related – and budget-friendly – Halloween costume ideas using things that you can likely find around your house or easily find at your local golf store:

ROME, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 30: Patrick Cantlay of Team United States gestures in celebration of winning his match 1 up during the Saturday afternoon fourball matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 30, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images

Patrick Cantlay

What you’ll need: U.S. Ryder Cup clothes, no hat.

How you’ll act: Your best Patty Ice impression – stone-cold, little to no emotion, and definitely don’t wear a lid.

DETROIT, MI - JULY 02: PGA golfer Rickie Fowler carries his water bottle on July 2, 2023, during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rickie Fowler

What you’ll need: Fowler’s signature Puma fit, a large canteen with stickers on it, sunglasses.

How you’ll act: Have people put candy right into your canteen, wait for everyone at the end of the driveway to congratulate them on their candy haul.

Michael Block

What you’ll need: TaylorMade RAW hat, Nike golf attire with several sponsor logos on polo, tape left wrist, beard (real or fake), golf club (preferably the same driver that Rory McIlroy uses).

How you’ll act: Incredulous, sometimes point at yourself or spin around in disbelief, high-five everyone.

Eric Cole Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Cole

What you’ll need: PXG hat, LinkSoul golf attire, jogger-type pants.

How you’ll act: Literally go to every house in the neighborhood; Eric Cole never skips an opportunity.

Talor Gooch

What you’ll need: RangeGoats golf attire, big sack full of cash.

How you’ll act: Carry around said bag of cash, and compare getting the full-size candy bars to playing in the Ryder Cup.

Brian Harman

What you’ll need: Hunting attire, a left-handed golf club, preferably a tractor that you can ride around in, maybe even a stuffed turkey, and a butcher’s knife to top it all off.

How you’ll act: Just avoid houses of any British golf journalists.

Team Europe’s Rory McIlroy argues with Joe LaCava, caddie of USA’s Patrick Cantlay on the 18th during the fourballs on day two of the 44th Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome, Italy. Picture date: Saturday September 30, 2023. (Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images

Joe LaCava

What you’ll need: Golf clothes, caddie bib, hat

How you’ll act: Stand right next to people, don’t stop waving your hat in the air, and if someone says something, clap back at them.

Signature event

What you’ll need: Cover yourself in John Hancocks, a big wallet.

How you’ll act: Only go to the really expensive houses, demand cash instead of candy.

Oct 29, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Yasir Al-Rumayyan (L) walks next to Saudi golf CEO Majed Al Surour (R) during the second round of the season finale of the LIV Golf series at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

‘Andrew Waterman’

What you’ll need: Any popular costume (Spiderman, Batman, Michael Block, etc.), a sign that says you are something totally different

How you’ll act: Don’t admit to being Spiderman or whatever you dress up as.

Spikemark

What you’ll need: Nothing.

How you’ll act: Don’t have anything for a costume? Just go as Spikemark, the failed NCAA scoring and ranking website that failed to launch and has quickly been replaced. If you want to get creative, stick college logos all over your body and have a group of “bots” follow you around and pretend to attack you.