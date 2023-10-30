Still need a Halloween costume? Here are some golf-related ideas
Halloween is just a day away, and if you’ve waited until the last minute to throw together a costume idea – and you’re a golf fan – perhaps we can offer you some assistance. Here are a handful of golf-related – and budget-friendly – Halloween costume ideas using things that you can likely find around your house or easily find at your local golf store:
Patrick Cantlay
What you’ll need: U.S. Ryder Cup clothes, no hat.
How you’ll act: Your best Patty Ice impression – stone-cold, little to no emotion, and definitely don’t wear a lid.
Rickie Fowler
What you’ll need: Fowler’s signature Puma fit, a large canteen with stickers on it, sunglasses.
How you’ll act: Have people put candy right into your canteen, wait for everyone at the end of the driveway to congratulate them on their candy haul.
Michael Block
What you’ll need: TaylorMade RAW hat, Nike golf attire with several sponsor logos on polo, tape left wrist, beard (real or fake), golf club (preferably the same driver that Rory McIlroy uses).
How you’ll act: Incredulous, sometimes point at yourself or spin around in disbelief, high-five everyone.
Eric Cole
What you’ll need: PXG hat, LinkSoul golf attire, jogger-type pants.
How you’ll act: Literally go to every house in the neighborhood; Eric Cole never skips an opportunity.
Talor Gooch
What you’ll need: RangeGoats golf attire, big sack full of cash.
How you’ll act: Carry around said bag of cash, and compare getting the full-size candy bars to playing in the Ryder Cup.
Brian Harman
What you’ll need: Hunting attire, a left-handed golf club, preferably a tractor that you can ride around in, maybe even a stuffed turkey, and a butcher’s knife to top it all off.
How you’ll act: Just avoid houses of any British golf journalists.
Joe LaCava
What you’ll need: Golf clothes, caddie bib, hat
How you’ll act: Stand right next to people, don’t stop waving your hat in the air, and if someone says something, clap back at them.
Signature event
What you’ll need: Cover yourself in John Hancocks, a big wallet.
How you’ll act: Only go to the really expensive houses, demand cash instead of candy.
‘Andrew Waterman’
What you’ll need: Any popular costume (Spiderman, Batman, Michael Block, etc.), a sign that says you are something totally different
How you’ll act: Don’t admit to being Spiderman or whatever you dress up as.
Spikemark
What you’ll need: Nothing.
How you’ll act: Don’t have anything for a costume? Just go as Spikemark, the failed NCAA scoring and ranking website that failed to launch and has quickly been replaced. If you want to get creative, stick college logos all over your body and have a group of “bots” follow you around and pretend to attack you.