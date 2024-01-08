Sungjae Im did something this week at Kapalua that no Tour pro had done before

Sungjae Im did something this week that no PGA Tour player had done before him.

Im recorded 34 birdies in 72 holes at The Sentry to set a new record for most birdies made in a 72-hole PGA Tour event since the Tour began tracking such statistics in 1983. Im birdied the par-5 15th hole to break the previous mark of 32, set by Jon Rahm at last year’s Sentry, Paul Gow at the 2001 B.C. Open and Mark Calcavecchia at the 2011 WM Phoenix Open.

Im’s 11 final-round birdies led to a closing 10-under 63, which pushed Im up to T-5 on the final leaderboard.

Im also holds the record for most birdies in a season. He made 498 birdies in 2020-21 to break Steve Flesch’s 2000 record by five.