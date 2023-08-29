Bradley feels like even more of an outsider after Ryder Cup snub

Just seconds after Keegan Bradley picked up his phone on Monday evening, he knew what was coming. U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson’s response when Bradley answered said it all: Bradley wouldn’t be making a third appearance this year.

Bradley was among the first potential captain’s picks left off Johnson’s 12-man squad that will compete next month at Marco Simon Golf and Country Club in Rome. And unlike the other notable snub, Cameron Young, Bradley had won this season – not once but twice, capturing titles at last fall’s Zozo Championship and this summer’s Travelers Championship.

“I’m super bummed out,” Bradley told Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis. “I thought I put together a really good year with two wins, including in Hartford over an elite field. I’m proud of what I’ve done.”

Bradley spoke to Lewis over the phone shortly after Johnson revealed his six picks – Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Sam Burns. Among those six names, only Spieth (12) and Koepka (14) are ranked better in the Official World Golf Ranking than Bradley (18).

Here are the full quotes from the conversation I had with @Keegan_Bradley after not being selected for @RyderCupUSA. He also pointed out he likes and respects @ZachJohnsonPGA and was prepared for the phone call. pic.twitter.com/xU1E9emQVa — Todd Lewis (@ToddLewisGC) August 29, 2023

Thomas has slipped to No. 26 from eighth at the end of last year thanks to a career-worst season on the PGA Tour in which he posted just three top-10s, missed three of four major cuts and failed to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs.

Bradley called Thomas a “generational talent” – Thomas also is 16-5-3 in international team competitions as a pro – but if one took one look at Bradley credentials (two wins plus four other top-11s this season; 4-3 in Ryder Cup appearances in 2012 and 2014), it’d be easy to understand why he was stinging after seemingly being passed up for two players who are best friends with other members on the team, Thomas (Spieth) and Burns (Scottie Scheffler).

“I’ve always been an outsider in the sport, but I have tried to get closer to the guys I thought would be in the team,” Bradley added. “I feel like moving forward, I’m going to have to automatically qualify for the Ryder Cup.”