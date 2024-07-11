 Skip navigation
Tavatanakit, Lindblad and Dryburgh share lead at Amundi Evian Championship

  
Published July 11, 2024 02:40 PM
EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand posted seven birdies in a 7-under 64 at the Amundi Evian Championship on Thursday to take a share of the first-round lead with Sweden’s Ingrid Lindblad and Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland.

The 24-year-old Tavatanakit won her first major at the ANA Inspiration in 2021 and clinched the LPGA Thailand in February for her second title on the LPGA tour.

The trio are one stroke ahead of American Lauren Coughlin — who tied for third at the Chevron Championship for her best finish at a major — 2014 Evian champion Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea; 2015 champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand; South Korean Hye-Jin Choi; Mexico’s Gaby Lopez and Japan’s Ayaka Furue.

American Nelly Korda posted an erratic 2-under 69 for a share of 21st place along with defending champion Celine Boutier of France, 2022 Evian champion Brooke Henderson of Canada, Women’s PGA Championship winner Amy Yang and a raft of other players.

Korda’s round included six birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey on the 16th hole at the picturesque Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, nestled between Lake Geneva and the French Alps. It is a favorite among golfers and the fourth of the five major tournaments this year.

Heading into the tournament, Korda led the tour with $2,943,708 and six titles. The Evian winner receives $1.2 million and there is a total purse of $8 million.

The No. 1-ranked Korda won the Chevron Championship in April to clinch a record-tying fifth straight tournament and a second major title. Her best performance at Evian was a tie for eighth place in 2022.

Meanwhile, two holes-in-one were made in the morning.

Amundi Evian Championship - Round One
Jodi Ewart Shadoff makes hole-in-one to win Porsche at Amundi Evian Championship
Shadoff was 7 over for her round when she made an ace at the par-3 16th.

English golfer Jodi Ewart Shadoff used a 9-iron on the par-3 16th hole to earn herself a car from hole sponsor Porsche.

“It’s incredible,” the two-time Solheim Cup winner said. “For me, it was clear right away that I was going for the flag if there’s a Porsche at stake. It’s mind-blowing, a very cool moment.”

Chun-Wei Wu aced the par-3 fifth hole.

“I didn’t see the ball go in,” she said. “First hole-in-one in a major. I’m so excited.”