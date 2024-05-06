 Skip navigation
Taylor Pendrith climbs International Presidents Cup standings; 6 Canadians in top 20

  
Published May 6, 2024 12:28 PM

As the Presidents Cup gets ready to head to Montreal later this year, six Canadians now find themselves in contention to make the International team.

Taylor Pendrith’s win rocketed the 32-year-old Richmond Hill native up 12 spots to No. 14 in points, which are determined using the Official World Golf Ranking. He’s one of six Canadians in the top 20 in points, joined by No. 4 Nick Taylor, No. 10 Adam Hadwin, No. 11 Corey Conners, No. 18 Mac Hughes and No. 20 Adam Svensson.

The top six point-getters through the BMW Championship will qualify automatically while captain Mike Weir, also a Canadian, will have six picks at his disposal.

The Presidents Cup will be contested Sept. 26-29 at Royal Montreal Golf Club.

Here are the top 10 in each point standings:

INTERNATIONAL

1. Hideki Matsuyama
2. Tom Kim
3. Jason Day
4. Nick Taylor
5. Ben An
6. Min Woo Lee
7. Sungjae Im
8. Si Woo Kim
9. Emiliano Grillo
10. Adam Hadwin

U.S.

1. Scottie Scheffler
2. Wyndham Clark
3. Xander Schauffele
4. Sahith Theegala
5. Collin Morikawa
6. Max Homa
7. Patrick Cantlay
8. Chris Kirk
9. Brian Harman
10. Eric Cole