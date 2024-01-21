 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Karrie Webb: 2005 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction
Who is in the LPGA Hall of Fame and how do players qualify?
nbc_wcbb_clarkcollisionv2_240121.jpg
Caitlin Clark, Buckeyes fan collide after Ohio State upsets Iowa
Homa's shot quality shines in Farmers win
Full field: Defending champ Homa headlines at Torrey Pines

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hiltonfinalrdhl_240121.jpg
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 4
nbc_snf_tampatdotton_240121.jpg
Otton hauls in TD pass to tie game before halftime
nbc_golf_lydiakointv_240121.jpg
Ko reflects on 20th career LPGA title at HGV TOC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Karrie Webb: 2005 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction
Who is in the LPGA Hall of Fame and how do players qualify?
nbc_wcbb_clarkcollisionv2_240121.jpg
Caitlin Clark, Buckeyes fan collide after Ohio State upsets Iowa
Homa's shot quality shines in Farmers win
Full field: Defending champ Homa headlines at Torrey Pines

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hiltonfinalrdhl_240121.jpg
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 4
nbc_snf_tampatdotton_240121.jpg
Otton hauls in TD pass to tie game before halftime
nbc_golf_lydiakointv_240121.jpg
Ko reflects on 20th career LPGA title at HGV TOC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

TaylorMade’s trademark filing for ‘Sunday Red’ a sign of Tiger Woods’ next look?

  
Published January 21, 2024 03:58 PM

Perhaps more anticipated than Tiger Woods’ expected return at the Genesis Invitational is what the tournament host will be wearing.

Woods announced earlier this month that he and Nike had ended their 27-year relationship. What Woods didn’t express in his X post, however, was what logo he’d be sporting on his hat, shirt and pants when he plays again.

It might be a brand with which Woods is already familiar.

Woods has been using TaylorMade equipment since 2017 and it was brought to public attention this past week that the manufacturer had filed multiple trademarks for a “Sunday Red” brand.

Three trademarks have been registered through the United States Patent and Trademark Office by TaylorMade Lifestyle Ventures LLC: a leaping Tiger outline, “Sunday Red” spelled in all caps, and “SDR” around the leaping Tiger. The live patent applications (meaning they are awaiting examination) include, “clothing, namely shirts, shorts, pants, jackets, sweatshirts, sweatpants, joggers, skirts, dresses, hoodies, sports jackets, polos, golf shirts, golf pants, footwear and headwear.”

Whether he’s competing in the tournament or just playing host in a few weeks, all eyes will be on what Woods is wearing.