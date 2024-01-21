TaylorMade’s trademark filing for ‘Sunday Red’ a sign of Tiger Woods’ next look?

Perhaps more anticipated than Tiger Woods’ expected return at the Genesis Invitational is what the tournament host will be wearing.

Woods announced earlier this month that he and Nike had ended their 27-year relationship. What Woods didn’t express in his X post, however, was what logo he’d be sporting on his hat, shirt and pants when he plays again.

It might be a brand with which Woods is already familiar.

Woods has been using TaylorMade equipment since 2017 and it was brought to public attention this past week that the manufacturer had filed multiple trademarks for a “Sunday Red” brand.

NEW: USPTO filings by TaylorMade suggest the brand may be partnering with Tiger for a new apparel line called “Sunday Red”



This comes after the recent expiration of Tiger’s contract with Nike. pic.twitter.com/BEfgBeTjER — John Nucci (@JNucci23) January 20, 2024

Three trademarks have been registered through the United States Patent and Trademark Office by TaylorMade Lifestyle Ventures LLC: a leaping Tiger outline, “Sunday Red” spelled in all caps, and “SDR” around the leaping Tiger. The live patent applications (meaning they are awaiting examination) include, “clothing, namely shirts, shorts, pants, jackets, sweatshirts, sweatpants, joggers, skirts, dresses, hoodies, sports jackets, polos, golf shirts, golf pants, footwear and headwear.”

Whether he’s competing in the tournament or just playing host in a few weeks, all eyes will be on what Woods is wearing.