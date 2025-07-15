 Skip navigation
The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m363364.jpg
The Open 2025: Second-round tee times, featured groups at Royal Portrush
The 153rd Open Previews - Royal Portrush Scenic Views_LargeImage_m328613.jpg
‘A bit unusual for links golf': Royal Portrush a different Open test
9 Hole Challenge - The Final_LargeImage_m362392.jpg
The Open Championship 2025: How to watch, TV times, featured groups and streams

nbc_wnba_mondaynightrecaphls_250715.jpg
Highlights: Mercury-Valkyries duel, Collier stars
nbc_wnba_sundaynightrecaphls_250715.jpg
Highlights: Clark vs. Bueckers, Stewie shows out
nbc_moto_t24justincooper_250714.jpg
Implications of Cooper taking over SMX points lead

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m363364.jpg
The Open 2025: Second-round tee times, featured groups at Royal Portrush
The 153rd Open Previews - Royal Portrush Scenic Views_LargeImage_m328613.jpg
‘A bit unusual for links golf': Royal Portrush a different Open test
9 Hole Challenge - The Final_LargeImage_m362392.jpg
The Open Championship 2025: How to watch, TV times, featured groups and streams

nbc_wnba_mondaynightrecaphls_250715.jpg
Highlights: Mercury-Valkyries duel, Collier stars
nbc_wnba_sundaynightrecaphls_250715.jpg
Highlights: Clark vs. Bueckers, Stewie shows out
nbc_moto_t24justincooper_250714.jpg
Implications of Cooper taking over SMX points lead

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
The Open 2025: First-round tee times, featured groups at Royal Portrush

  
Published July 15, 2025 09:20 AM
How important would a McIlroy win at The Open be?
July 14, 2025 12:37 PM
Paul McGinley, Brandel Chamblee and Rich Lerner discuss Rory McIlroy's legacy and the history of golf in Northern Ireland, analyzing the past political climate and more.

The 153rd Open Championship begins Thursday at Royal Portrush. USA Network and Peacock will have wall-to-wall live coverage from Portrush, Northern Ireland, including these featured groups (all times EDT):

  • 4:58 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm
  • 5:09 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler
  • 9:48 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose
  • 10:10 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

Click here for the full tee times from the opening round of the men’s final major of the season.