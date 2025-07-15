The Open 2025: First-round tee times, featured groups at Royal Portrush
How important would a McIlroy win at The Open be?
Paul McGinley, Brandel Chamblee and Rich Lerner discuss Rory McIlroy's legacy and the history of golf in Northern Ireland, analyzing the past political climate and more.
The 153rd Open Championship begins Thursday at Royal Portrush. USA Network and Peacock will have wall-to-wall live coverage from Portrush, Northern Ireland, including these featured groups (all times EDT):
- 4:58 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm
- 5:09 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler
- 9:48 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose
- 10:10 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
