The Open 2025: First-round tee times, featured groups at Royal Portrush

The 153rd Open Championship begins Thursday at Royal Portrush. USA Network and Peacock will have wall-to-wall live coverage from Portrush, Northern Ireland, including these featured groups (all times EDT):

4:58 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm

5:09 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

9:48 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose

10:10 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

Click here for the full tee times from the opening round of the men’s final major of the season.