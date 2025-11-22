The RSM Classic 2025: Final-round tee times, TV times and how to watch
The PGA Tour season concludes Sunday on St. Simons Island, Georgia. The final round of The RSM Classic wraps both the fall schedule and all official Tour events for 2025.
The top 100 in FedExCup points will earn Tour cards for next season while the RSM champ will get two years of exempt status and over $1 million.
Golf Channel coverage begins at 1 p.m. EST. Here’s a look at tee times and pairings at on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|8:55 AM
EST
|1
Quade Cummins
Vince Whaley
Jackson Suber
|8:55 AM
EST
|10
Ben Kohles
Michael Brennan
Chris Kirk
|9:06 AM
EST
|1
Denny McCarthy
Sam Stevens
Niklas Norgaard
|9:06 AM
EST
|10
Alex Smalley
Sam Ryder
Harris English
|9:17 AM
EST
|1
Greyson Sigg
Harrison Endycott
Ryan Palmer
|9:17 AM
EST
|10
Byeong Hun An
Trey Mullinax
Patrick Fishburn
|9:28 AM
EST
|1
Keith Mitchell
Doc Redman
Hayden Buckley
|9:28 AM
EST
|10
Chan Kim
Chad Ramey
Henrik Norlander
|9:39 AM
EST
|1
Patton Kizzire
Webb Simpson
Troy Merritt
|9:39 AM
EST
|10
Ben Silverman
Karl Vilips
Matthew Riedel
|9:50 AM
EST
|1
Andrew Putnam
Ricky Castillo
Jonathan Byrd
|9:50 AM
EST
|10
Adam Hadwin
Mackenzie Hughes
Ben Martin
|10:01 AM
EST
|1
Mark Hubbard
Rico Hoey
Antoine Rozner
|10:01 AM
EST
|10
Matt Wallace
Thomas Rosenmueller
Chez Reavie
|10:12 AM
EST
|1
J.T. Poston
Davis Thompson
Mac Meissner
|10:12 AM
EST
|10
Matt Kuchar
Pierceson Coody
Brandt Snedeker
|10:23 AM
EST
|1
William Mouw
Doug Ghim
Nico Echavarria
|10:23 AM
EST
10
James Hahn
Matthieu Pavon
Daniel Berger
|10:34 AM
EST
|1
Lee Hodges
Max McGreevy
Eric Cole
|10:34 AM
EST
|10
Beau Hossler
Brice Garnett
Austin Eckroat
|10:45 AM
EST
|1
John Pak
Si Woo Kim
Seamus Power
|10:45 AM
EST
|10
Kris Ventura
Brendan Valdes
|10:56 AM
EST
|1
Zac Blair
Johnny Keefer
Andrew Novak
|10:56 AM
EST
|10
Davis Riley
Jesper Svensson
|11:07 AM
EST
|1
Sami Valimaki
Michael Thorbjornsen
Patrick Rodgers