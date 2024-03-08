Third-round tee times, pairings at the Arnold Palmer Invitational
The third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational takes place Saturday, March 9 at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida.
Fifty-eight players made the cut out of the original 69-player field. Here’s a look at tee times and pairings for Round 3 (click here for how to watch).
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|8:45 AM
EST
|1
Rickie Fowler
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|8:55 AM
EST
|1
Luke List
Tom Kim
|9:05 AM
EST
|1
Jake Knapp
Ludvig Åberg
|9:15 AM
EST
|1
Keegan Bradley
Patrick Rodgers
|9:25 AM
EST
|1
Nick Dunlap
Mackenzie Hughes
|9:35 AM
EST
|1
Patrick Cantlay
Seamus Power
|9:45 AM
EST
|1
J.T. Poston
Denny McCarthy
|9:55 AM
EST
|1
Erik van Rooyen
Si Woo Kim
|10:10 AM
EST
|1
Jason Day
Grayson Murray
|10:20 AM
EST
|1
Webb Simpson
Adam Hadwin
|10:30 AM
EST
|1
Taylor Moore
Chris Kirk
|10:40 AM
EST
|1
Justin Lower
Tom Hoge
|10:50 AM
EST
|1
Jordan Spieth
Rory McIlroy
|11:00 AM
EST
|1
Cameron Young
Lucas Glover
|11:10 AM
EST
|1
Matthieu Pavon
Eric Cole
|11:20 AM
EST
|1
Sepp Straka
Andrew Putnam
|11:35 AM
EST
|1
Xander Schauffele
Min Woo Lee
|11:45 AM
EST
|1
Cam Davis
Harris English
|11:55 AM
EST
|1
Lee Hodges
Austin Eckroat
|12:05 PM
EST
|1
C.T. Pan
Brendon Todd
|12:15 PM
EST
|1
Corey Conners
Sungjae Im
|12:25 PM
EST
|1
Sam Burns
Viktor Hovland
|12:35 PM
EST
|1
Max Homa
Nick Taylor
|12:45 PM
EST
|1
Byeong Hun An
Sahith Theegala
|1:00 PM
EST
|1
Stephan Jaeger
Justin Thomas
|1:10 PM
EST
|1
Will Zalatoris
Emiliano Grillo
|1:20 PM
EST
|1
Wyndham Clark
Scottie Scheffler
|1:30 PM
EST
|1
Russell Henley
Brian Harman
|1:40 PM
EST
|1
Shane Lowry
Hideki Matsuyama