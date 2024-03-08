 Skip navigation
Third-round tee times, pairings at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

  
Published March 8, 2024 06:58 PM

The third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational takes place Saturday, March 9 at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida.

Fifty-eight players made the cut out of the original 69-player field. Here’s a look at tee times and pairings for Round 3 (click here for how to watch).

TIME
TEEPLAYERS
8:45 AM
EST		1

Rickie Fowler

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:55 AM
EST		1

Luke List

Tom Kim

9:05 AM
EST		1

Jake Knapp

Ludvig Åberg

9:15 AM
EST		1

Keegan Bradley

Patrick Rodgers

9:25 AM
EST		1

Nick Dunlap

Mackenzie Hughes

9:35 AM
EST		1

Patrick Cantlay

Seamus Power

9:45 AM
EST		1

J.T. Poston

Denny McCarthy

9:55 AM
EST		1

Erik van Rooyen

Si Woo Kim

10:10 AM
EST		1

Jason Day

Grayson Murray

10:20 AM
EST		1

Webb Simpson

Adam Hadwin

10:30 AM
EST		1

Taylor Moore

Chris Kirk

10:40 AM
EST		1

Justin Lower

Tom Hoge

10:50 AM
EST		1

Jordan Spieth

Rory McIlroy

11:00 AM
EST		1

Cameron Young

Lucas Glover

11:10 AM
EST		1

Matthieu Pavon

Eric Cole

11:20 AM
EST		1

Sepp Straka

Andrew Putnam

11:35 AM
EST		1

Xander Schauffele

Min Woo Lee

11:45 AM
EST		1

Cam Davis

Harris English

11:55 AM
EST		1

Lee Hodges

Austin Eckroat

12:05 PM
EST		1

C.T. Pan

Brendon Todd

12:15 PM
EST		1

Corey Conners

Sungjae Im

12:25 PM
EST		1

Sam Burns

Viktor Hovland

12:35 PM
EST		1

Max Homa

Nick Taylor

12:45 PM
EST		1

Byeong Hun An

Sahith Theegala

1:00 PM
EST		1

Stephan Jaeger

Justin Thomas

1:10 PM
EST		1

Will Zalatoris

Emiliano Grillo

1:20 PM
EST		1

Wyndham Clark

Scottie Scheffler

1:30 PM
EST		1

Russell Henley

Brian Harman

1:40 PM
EST		1

Shane Lowry

Hideki Matsuyama