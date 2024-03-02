Tiger Woods commits to tournament he’s never played before

It’s unknown when Tiger Woods will compete again on the PGA Tour, but he will tee it up in a tournament on Monday.

Woods is committed to play the prestigious Seminole pro-member at the iconic Juno Beach, Florida, club, where he will partner with PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh against dozens of teams of PGA Tour pros and titans of industry.

It will be Woods’ first time playing the one-day event.

Woods had generally always been invited by a member in the past, though he never accepted until now.

Other teams include: Rory McIlroy and his dad, Gerry; Seminole president Jimmy Dunne III and Ryan Fox; NFL great Tom Brady and Tony Finau; and MLB commish Rob Manfred and Adam Long.

Seminole pro-member tee times for Monday. pic.twitter.com/qJobUUky7c — 5 Clubs (@5ClubsGolf) March 2, 2024

Woods played his first official PGA Tour event since last year’s Masters last month at the Genesis Invitational, where he withdrew during his second round because of the flu.

He didn’t commit to next week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, where he’s won eight times. But he hasn’t closed the door on competing in The Players the following week to get more reps in before the Masters.