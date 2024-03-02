 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 - Practice
Las Vegas Cup qualifying: Joey Logano wins pole
NFL: Combine
NFL Combine 2024 risers and fallers: Payton Wilson, Chop Robinson among defensive standouts
SX Rd 08 2024 Copper Webb Q1.jpg
Live Monster Energy Supercross Round 8 coverage from Daytona
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_tactics_240302.jpg
How Mac Allister found Nunez for winner v. Forest
nbc_pl_kloppintv_240302.jpg
Klopp describes ‘wonderful’ win v. Forest
nbc_pl_poch_240302.jpg
Pochettino disappointed with 2-2 draw v. Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 - Practice
Las Vegas Cup qualifying: Joey Logano wins pole
NFL: Combine
NFL Combine 2024 risers and fallers: Payton Wilson, Chop Robinson among defensive standouts
SX Rd 08 2024 Copper Webb Q1.jpg
Live Monster Energy Supercross Round 8 coverage from Daytona
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_tactics_240302.jpg
How Mac Allister found Nunez for winner v. Forest
nbc_pl_kloppintv_240302.jpg
Klopp describes ‘wonderful’ win v. Forest
nbc_pl_poch_240302.jpg
Pochettino disappointed with 2-2 draw v. Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tiger Woods commits to tournament he’s never played before

  
Published March 2, 2024 03:25 PM

It’s unknown when Tiger Woods will compete again on the PGA Tour, but he will tee it up in a tournament on Monday.

Woods is committed to play the prestigious Seminole pro-member at the iconic Juno Beach, Florida, club, where he will partner with PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh against dozens of teams of PGA Tour pros and titans of industry.

It will be Woods’ first time playing the one-day event.

Woods had generally always been invited by a member in the past, though he never accepted until now.

Other teams include: Rory McIlroy and his dad, Gerry; Seminole president Jimmy Dunne III and Ryan Fox; NFL great Tom Brady and Tony Finau; and MLB commish Rob Manfred and Adam Long.

Woods played his first official PGA Tour event since last year’s Masters last month at the Genesis Invitational, where he withdrew during his second round because of the flu.

He didn’t commit to next week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, where he’s won eight times. But he hasn’t closed the door on competing in The Players the following week to get more reps in before the Masters.