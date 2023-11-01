 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500
Breaking down the Cup Series Championship 4
marvin harrison jr ohio state penn state
Heisman Trophy: Betting Contenders vs. Pretenders
Gus Edwards Image.jpg
Week 8 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
  • Mark Garcia
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_anniversary_231101.jpg
Tracing the history of PFT on its anniversary
nbc_golf_gt_rexandlavhit_231101.jpg
Rex & Lav debate Koepka as POY candidate
nbc_golf_gt_theegalaint_231101.jpg
Theegala looking to stay hot after Fortinet win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500
Breaking down the Cup Series Championship 4
marvin harrison jr ohio state penn state
Heisman Trophy: Betting Contenders vs. Pretenders
Gus Edwards Image.jpg
Week 8 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
  • Mark Garcia
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_anniversary_231101.jpg
Tracing the history of PFT on its anniversary
nbc_golf_gt_rexandlavhit_231101.jpg
Rex & Lav debate Koepka as POY candidate
nbc_golf_gt_theegalaint_231101.jpg
Theegala looking to stay hot after Fortinet win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tiger Woods in Cabo for PGA Tour event (and takes the stairs)

  
Published November 1, 2023 03:11 PM

As the designer for this week’s World Wide Technology Championship host layout, Tiger Woods is on hand early this week at Diamante’s El Cardonal course in Los Cabos, Mexico.

But Woods isn’t just merely in attendance, he’s walking down a huge flight of stairs – and seemingly with little effort.

Check out this video:

Woods hasn’t teed it up since withdrawing from the Masters in April and then having surgery on the right leg that he badly injured in a February 2021 car accident. We’ve recently seen video of Woods hitting wedge shots at The Hay in Pebble Beach, and now this stair descent gives even more steam to the hope that we’ll see Woods compete in next month’s Hero World Challenge and/or PNC Championship.