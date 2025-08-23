Tour Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings and how to watch at East Lake
Published August 23, 2025 07:25 PM
Long birdie putt extends Fleetwood's lead to two
Tommy Fleetwood nails this putt for birdie in Round 3 of the 2025 Tour Championship to extend his lead over the field to two strokes.
The Tour Championship concludes Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
Here’s a look at tee times, pairings and how to watch the final round of the FedExCup playoff finale. “Golf Central Pregame” will air on Golf Channel from 11 a.m.-noon EDT with “Postgame” commencing after play.
Final-round TV times for the Tour Championship (EDT)
- Noon-1:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
- 1:30-6PM: NBC/Peacock
Final-round tee times at East Lake Golf Club
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|11:00 AM
EDT
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Sepp Straka
|11:11 AM
EDT
|1
J.J. Spaun
Sungjae Im
|11:22 AM
EDT
|1
Justin Rose
Jacob Bridgeman
|11:33 AM
EDT
|1
Andrew Novak
Brian Harman
|11:44 AM
EDT
|1
Ludvig Åberg
Viktor Hovland
|12:00 PM
EDT
|1
Rory McIlroy
Harry Hall
|12:11 PM
EDT
|1
Collin Morikawa
Maverick McNealy
|12:22 PM
EDT
|1
Harris English
Corey Conners
|12:33 PM
EDT
|1
Chris Gotterup
Robert MacIntyre
|12:44 PM
EDT
|1
Justin Thomas
Akshay Bhatia
|1:00 PM
EDT
|1
Shane Lowry
Nick Taylor
|1:11 PM
EDT
|1
Ben Griffin
Sam Burns
|1:22 PM
EDT
|1
Scottie Scheffler
Cameron Young
|1:33 PM
EDT
|1
Russell Henley
Keegan Bradley
|1:44 PM
EDT
|1
Patrick Cantlay
Tommy Fleetwood