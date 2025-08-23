 Skip navigation
PGA: TOUR Championship - Second Round
Mother Nature and preferred lies lead to low scores at Tour Championship
PGA: TOUR Championship - Third Round
Full stop: This stopgap of a Tour Championship proving a worthwhile return to sanity, clarity
PGA: TOUR Championship - Third Round
With Arnold Palmer reminder and a 63, Keegan Bradley's Ryder Cup situation more intriguing than ever

Kitchen finding something after MX struggles
Kitchen finding something after MX struggles
Cantlay 'pleased' after three rounds at East Lake
Cantlay ‘pleased’ after three rounds at East Lake
Cooper 'charged all day' at Budds Creek
Cooper ‘charged all day’ at Budds Creek

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Tour Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings and how to watch at East Lake

  
Published August 23, 2025 07:25 PM
Long birdie putt extends Fleetwood's lead to two
August 23, 2025 04:50 PM
Tommy Fleetwood nails this putt for birdie in Round 3 of the 2025 Tour Championship to extend his lead over the field to two strokes.

The Tour Championship concludes Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s a look at tee times, pairings and how to watch the final round of the FedExCup playoff finale. “Golf Central Pregame” will air on Golf Channel from 11 a.m.-noon EDT with “Postgame” commencing after play.

Final-round TV times for the Tour Championship (EDT)

Final-round tee times at East Lake Golf Club

Time
TeePlayers
11:00 AM
EDT		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Sepp Straka

11:11 AM
EDT		1

J.J. Spaun

Sungjae Im

11:22 AM
EDT		1

Justin Rose

Jacob Bridgeman

11:33 AM
EDT		1

Andrew Novak

Brian Harman

11:44 AM
EDT		1

Ludvig Åberg

Viktor Hovland

12:00 PM
EDT		1

Rory McIlroy

Harry Hall

12:11 PM
EDT		1

Collin Morikawa

Maverick McNealy

12:22 PM
EDT		1

Harris English

Corey Conners

12:33 PM
EDT		1

Chris Gotterup

Robert MacIntyre

12:44 PM
EDT		1

Justin Thomas

Akshay Bhatia

1:00 PM
EDT		1

Shane Lowry

Nick Taylor

1:11 PM
EDT		1

Ben Griffin

Sam Burns

1:22 PM
EDT		1

Scottie Scheffler

Cameron Young

1:33 PM
EDT		1

Russell Henley

Keegan Bradley

1:44 PM
EDT		1

Patrick Cantlay

Tommy Fleetwood