Valero Texas Open: Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy highlight San Antonio field

The Valero Texas Open, the final PGA Tour event before the Masters Tournament, will be highlighted by a guy with a green jacket and a guy who REALLY wants one.

Jordan Spieth, the 2015 Masters champ, and Rory McIlroy, who is a Masters win away from completing the career Grand Slam, will compete at TPC San Antonio.

Spieth has played the Texas Open seven times, winning in 2021 and finishing runner-up in ’15. McIlroy has played it twice, finishing second in 2013 and missing the cut two years ago.

Golf Channel coverage will begin Thursday, April 4, at 4 p.m. EDT. Here’s a look at the initial field list, per the PGA Tour: