 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers
After clinching a spot, the Boston Bruins hope to fine-tune their game for the playoffs
Baltimore Orioles v Texas Rangers
Left-hander Jordan Montgomery and Diamondbacks finalize one year, $25 million contract
Tennis: Miami Open
Jannik Sinner is starting to dominate, overwhelms Daniil Medvedev in Miami Open semifinals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_smyliehour_horschellintv_240329.jpg
Horschel makes light of club toss at Houston Open
nbc_golf_smyliehour_horschelputting_240329.jpg
Horschel explains his unique putting routine
nbc_golf_gc_clarksoundpostrd2_240329.jpg
Clark: Back is ‘getting better everyday’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers
After clinching a spot, the Boston Bruins hope to fine-tune their game for the playoffs
Baltimore Orioles v Texas Rangers
Left-hander Jordan Montgomery and Diamondbacks finalize one year, $25 million contract
Tennis: Miami Open
Jannik Sinner is starting to dominate, overwhelms Daniil Medvedev in Miami Open semifinals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_smyliehour_horschellintv_240329.jpg
Horschel makes light of club toss at Houston Open
nbc_golf_smyliehour_horschelputting_240329.jpg
Horschel explains his unique putting routine
nbc_golf_gc_clarksoundpostrd2_240329.jpg
Clark: Back is ‘getting better everyday’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Valero Texas Open: Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy highlight San Antonio field

  
Published March 29, 2024 06:14 PM

The Valero Texas Open, the final PGA Tour event before the Masters Tournament, will be highlighted by a guy with a green jacket and a guy who REALLY wants one.

Jordan Spieth, the 2015 Masters champ, and Rory McIlroy, who is a Masters win away from completing the career Grand Slam, will compete at TPC San Antonio.

Spieth has played the Texas Open seven times, winning in 2021 and finishing runner-up in ’15. McIlroy has played it twice, finishing second in 2013 and missing the cut two years ago.

Golf Channel coverage will begin Thursday, April 4, at 4 p.m. EDT. Here’s a look at the initial field list, per the PGA Tour: