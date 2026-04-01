Valero Texas Open 2026: How to watch, TV/stream info, field, location, preview, prize money, cut

The PGA Tour will be at the TPC San Antonio this weekend for the Valero Texas Open, which offers a final chance to make The Masters for those who have yet to qualify.

Among the planers trying to make the field of golf’s most famous tournament next week in Augusta, Georgia: Rickie Fowler, Max Homa and Tony Finau. There are 22 players in the 132-player field who are exempt for The Masters.

The Texas Open will feature 15 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, including No. 4 Tommy Fleetwood and No. 10 Russell Henley.

Three of the last six winners of the Valero Texas Open qualified for the Masters Tournament with their victory: Corey Conners (2019), J.J. Spaun (2022), Akshay Bhatia (2014).

Here’s more information about the Valero Texas Open, including how to watch on NBC and Peacock:

How to watch the Valero Texas Open 2026

The tournament will be broadcast on ESPN+, Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock, with coverage beginning Thursday, April 2. Here’s the daily broadcast schedule for streaming and TV:

(All times ET)

Thursday, April 2



8:15 a.m.-4 p.m.: ESPN+

ESPN+ 4-7 p.m.: Golf Channel

Friday, April 3



8:15 a.m.-4 p.m. : ESPN+

: ESPN+ 3-7 p.m.: Golf Channel

Saturday, April 4



10:15 a.m.-1 p.m. : ESPN+

: ESPN+ 1-3:30 p.m.: Golf Channel

Golf Channel 3:30-6 p.m.: NBC, Peacock

Sunday, April 5



10:15 a.m.-1 p.m. : ESPN+

: ESPN+ 1-2:30 p.m.: Golf Channel

Golf Channel 2:30-6 p.m.: NBC, Peacock

Who are the announcers for the Valero Texas Open?

Terry Gannon will provide play by play alongside analysts Notah Begay III and Curt Byrum with Billy Ray Brown and Smylie Kaufman on course.

When and where is the Valero Texas Open?

The tournament is held April 2-5 on the TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) in San Antonio, Texas. The 18-hole, 7,438-yard course is a par 72.

Who is in the field at the Valero Texas Open?

There are 132 players competing at the Valero Texas Open. Among the notable names are:



Ludvig Åberg

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Brian Harman

Hideki Matsuyama

Collin Morikawa

Jordan Spieth

J.J. Spaun

Tony Finau

Six-time PGA Tour winners Finau and Fowler are among those who will need a victory to qualify for The Masters. Fowler has made 12 Masters appearances, and Finau is seeking his ninth.

Players in the Texas Open field already invited to The Masters: Åberg, Fleetwood, Harman, Russell Henley, Max Homa, Johnny Keefer, Michael Kim, Si Woo Kim, Haotong Li, Robert MacIntyre, Matsuyama, Matt McCarty, Maverick McNealy, Alex Noren, Andrew Novak, Marco Penge, Kristoffer Reitan, Spaun, Spieth, Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor, Sami Valimaki.

There are five former Texas Open champions in this year’s field: Jimmy Walker (2015), Charley Hoffman (2016), Spieth (2021), Spaun (2022) and Harman (2025)

Click here for the Valero Texas Open field.

Is there a cut at the Valero Texas Open?

The top 65 players and ties through 36 holes qualify for the final two rounds.

What is the Valero Texas Open purse and prize money?

The purse is $9.8 million. The winner earns $1.764 million and 500 FedExCup points.

Who won the Valero Texas Open in 2025?

Brian Harman overcame blustery conditions with a pair of key birdies on the back nine for a three-shot victory, his first title since the 2023 Open Championship.

