Viktor Hovland talks about swing epiphany and the search for UFOS

Viktor Hovland might have found his swing, but he’s still looking for UFOs.

Hovland won this year’s Valspar Championship, despite saying after his victory, “I hit a lot of disgusting shots but they just happened to go where I was looking.”

Hovland hasn’t been happy with his swing since he captured the 2023 FedExCup title, after which he continued his never-ending quest to get better only to go 19 months without a win.

This week on the range at Bethpage, Hovland has been using multiple training aids and pounding balls and, maybe … eureka!?!

In a video posted by the European Ryder Cup social media team Wednesday evening (and later removed), Hovland told his European teammates, “Yeah, it was good on the range. I haven’t had a range session like that for two years.”

To which Shane Lowry responded, “F*** yes! Now that’s what I was hoping for!”

Hovland, making his third Ryder Cup appearance, met the media Thursday and did his best to explain what he might have found in his swing.

“I don’t want to go too far deep into the golf swing, but the golf swing just seems too counterintuitive and almost paradoxical sometimes where I know if I look at my 3D data, like I rotate way faster and way more than I used to do when I first came out on Tour,” he said.

“Some of that is because I’m hitting it further. I’ve got more speed. I’m more dynamic. So then by that data, I’ve tried to almost slow down and not rotate as much off the ball. But then what I do is, I just spin open.

“It was almost a little counterintuitive yesterday where I felt almost more dynamic off the ball, but instead of spinning around, I was moving more up and back. So, it almost kept me more centered and more still, and from there, I can actually use my body like I used to before and not get it stuck.

“So, yeah, this game, it’s so fickle. You try to do something the opposite of what you’re doing, but sometimes that’s not the answer. So it’s very elusive.”

Hovland was also asked Thursday about his interest in UFOs. The 28-year-old Norwegian explained that it’s part distraction, part genuine intrigue.

“Yeah, just something that I’ve been into the last couple years. I think I’ve always been extremely into my golf, and sometimes you just look at your golf swing and trying to practice hard and you don’t really get the results that you want, it can be quite frustrating, and I think it’s been one of those things that I’ve kind of taken my mind off of golf a little bit,” he said.

“And then the more you go into it, you just get more questions. It’s one of those things that you don’t really find any more answers but it’s very interesting to go in there and kind of challenge some of your beliefs that you currently hold, and you kind of have to expand your mind a little bit.

“I think it’s super fascinating because it touches on so many different topics, as well. I find it really interesting.”