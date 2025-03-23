 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Rounds-Norfolk State vs South Carolina
Auburn women’s basketball hires Norfolk State coach Larry Vickers
KState.jpg
Temira Poindexter’s 3-pointer in OT gives Kansas State 80-79 win over Kentucky in March Madness
MLB: Playoffs-Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles
Orioles SS Gunnar Henderson will miss start of season because of intercostal strain

Top Clips

oly_asmsg_worldcupfinals_250323.jpg
Feurstein secures first World Cup victory
nbc_golf_billyshot_250323.jpg
Righty Horschel hits insane lefty shot at Valspar
LindseyVonn2ndplace.jpg
Vonn makes first World Cup podium since comeback

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Rounds-Norfolk State vs South Carolina
Auburn women’s basketball hires Norfolk State coach Larry Vickers
KState.jpg
Temira Poindexter’s 3-pointer in OT gives Kansas State 80-79 win over Kentucky in March Madness
MLB: Playoffs-Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles
Orioles SS Gunnar Henderson will miss start of season because of intercostal strain

Top Clips

oly_asmsg_worldcupfinals_250323.jpg
Feurstein secures first World Cup victory
nbc_golf_billyshot_250323.jpg
Righty Horschel hits insane lefty shot at Valspar
LindseyVonn2ndplace.jpg
Vonn makes first World Cup podium since comeback

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

WATCH: Billy Horschel hits insane left-handed shot AND makes the long putt

  
Published March 23, 2025 04:35 PM

Billy Horschel made a charge up the leaderboard Sunday at the Valspar Championship, and even if he doesn’t win, he produced the best birdie of the tournament.

Horschel’s second shot on the par-5 fifth settled in the rough near a tree. Unable to take a proper stance right-handed, he opted to turn around and go lefty. From 126 yards, Horschel took a near-perfect swing and hit his approach to 32 feet.

To follow the incredible shot, he made the unlikely birdie (video above). That got Horschel to 2 under for the round and 6 under for the tournament. He made three more birdies — and one bogey — to tie the lead through his 14th hole.

But he couldn’t keep pace with winner Viktor Hovland, parring his final four holes to shoot 67 and tie for fourth, at 8 under, when he signed his card.