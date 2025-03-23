WATCH: Billy Horschel hits insane left-handed shot AND makes the long putt

Billy Horschel made a charge up the leaderboard Sunday at the Valspar Championship, and even if he doesn’t win, he produced the best birdie of the tournament.

Horschel’s second shot on the par-5 fifth settled in the rough near a tree. Unable to take a proper stance right-handed, he opted to turn around and go lefty. From 126 yards, Horschel took a near-perfect swing and hit his approach to 32 feet.

To follow the incredible shot, he made the unlikely birdie (video above). That got Horschel to 2 under for the round and 6 under for the tournament. He made three more birdies — and one bogey — to tie the lead through his 14th hole.

But he couldn’t keep pace with winner Viktor Hovland, parring his final four holes to shoot 67 and tie for fourth, at 8 under, when he signed his card.