Whan: ‘We may be heading’ toward amateurs receiving U.S. Open prize money

PINEHURST, N.C. – It was the last question fielded by the USGA trio of Mike Whan, Fred Perpall and John Bodenhamer on Wednesday morning inside Pinehurst’s interview room.

With the influx of cash into college and amateur athletics in recent years through name, image and likeness, and similar channels, would the USGA ever consider paying amateurs prize money at its professional championships.

Whan, the governing body’s CEO, didn’t say no.

“We’ve tried to evolve NIL and amateur status, as the game has, we as the USGA kind of created an NIL and amateur status angle before the NCAA did, so golf was kind of ahead of that time,” said Whan, referencing the USGA’s sweeping changes to its rules of amateur status in 2021. “I’m not sure. You may be right. We may be heading to that path sooner rather than later.”

The USGA’s modernized amateur rules eliminated all advertising, expense-related and sponsorship restrictions while only prohibiting amateurs from accepting prize money over $1,000 in a scratch competition, charging for providing instruction, accepting employment as a club pro or simply playing as a professional.

The NCAA and state legislatures started to allow college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness a few years ago. And last month, the NCAA and its five Power 5 conferences agreed to move forward with an agreement that would permit schools to pay athletes directly while also sharing revenue (up to $20 million per year) with players in exchange for the settling of three pending federal antitrust lawsuits.

Nick Dunlap, the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, turned pro in January after winning The American Express. By accepting his PGA Tour membership, the former Alabama sophomore had to forfeit his remaining four semesters and change of college eligibility.

“I honestly don’t think so,” Dunlap said of the idea that amateurs could collect prize money at golf tournaments. “I think there should be maybe some kind of end-of-the-week [stipend] to help out with some of the expenses maybe. Weeks like this are expensive, especially at Augusta. It does kind of suck that you can’t make any money, so you’re kind of out of whether it’s five, 10, 15, 20 grand, whatever it is. Some kind of help at the end of the week would be nice.

“I think teeing it up with an A next to your name, you know you’re not going to be paid, which is a little bit unfortunate.”

Dunlap continued to seemingly talk himself into the notion.

“I wish we could, now saying that after AmEx,” he added.

There are 16 amateurs competing this week at Pinehurst No. 2, including 13 current college players.