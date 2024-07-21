Who won the men’s golf majors in 2024?

Schauffele finishes decisive Rd. 4 65 at The Open
Xander Schauffele pars the 72nd hole to finish his 6-under Round 4 of The Open Championship, which gave him his second major championship of his career and the season.
The 2024 men’s major season is complete, with Xander Schauffele capturing a couple of them.
Here’s who won the biggest titles in golf and where they made their historical marks.
|MAJOR
|WINNER
|SCORE
|VENUE
|Masters Tournament
|Scottie Scheffler
|-11 (277)
|Augusta National GC
|PGA Championship
|Xander Schauffele
|-21 (263)
|Valhalla GC
|U.S. Open
|Bryson DeChambeau
|- 6 (274)
|Pinehurst No. 2
|Open Championship
|Xander Schauffele
|-9 (275)
|Royal Troon