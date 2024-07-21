 Skip navigation
Who won the men’s golf majors in 2024?

  
Published July 21, 2024 01:35 PM
Schauffele finishes decisive Rd. 4 65 at The Open
July 21, 2024 01:30 PM
Xander Schauffele pars the 72nd hole to finish his 6-under Round 4 of The Open Championship, which gave him his second major championship of his career and the season.

The 2024 men’s major season is complete, with Xander Schauffele capturing a couple of them.

Here’s who won the biggest titles in golf and where they made their historical marks.

MAJORWINNERSCOREVENUE
Masters TournamentScottie Scheffler-11 (277)Augusta National GC
PGA ChampionshipXander Schauffele-21 (263)Valhalla GC
U.S. OpenBryson DeChambeau- 6 (274)Pinehurst No. 2
Open ChampionshipXander Schauffele-9 (275)Royal Troon