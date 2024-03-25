Who’s qualified for invitations to the 88th Masters Tournament
Published March 25, 2024 01:23 PM
Here’s a look at players who have currently qualified for invitations to the 88th Masters Tournament. The field will be finalized the Friday before tournament week with one spot being held for the winner of the Valero Texas Open, if he isn’t otherwise qualified.
The top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking after this week’s Texas Children’s Houston Open as well as the Houston champion will also be eligible for invitations.
Click here for the qualifying criteria or scroll to bottom of this page.
|INVITEE
|COUNTRY
|QUALIFICATION
|Åberg, Ludvig
|Sweden
|17, 19
|Bradley, Keegan
|United States
|17, 18, 19
|Burns, Sam
|United States
|18, 19
|Cantlay, Patrick
|United States
|18, 19
|Clark, Wyndham
|United States
|2, 17, 18, 19
|Cole, Eric
|United States
|19
|Conners, Corey
|Canada
|18, 19
|Couples, Fred
|United States
|1
|Davis, Cameron
|Australia
|16, 19
|Day, Jason
|Australia
|15, 17, 18, 19
|de la Fuente, Santiago (a)
|Mexico
|10
|DeChambeau, Bryson
|United States
|2, 16
|Dunlap, Nick
|United States
|17
|Eckroat, Austin
|United States
|17
|English, Harris
|United States
|19
|Finau, Tony
|United States
|17, 18, 19
|Fitzpatrick, Matt
|England
|2, 13, 17, 18, 19
|Fleetwood, Tommy
|England
|18, 19
|Fowler, Rickie
|United States
|17, 18, 19
|Fox, Ryan
|New Zealand
|19
|Garcia, Sergio
|Spain
|1
|Glover, Lucas
|United States
|17, 18, 19
|Grillo, Emiliano
|Argentina
|17, 18, 19
|Hadwin, Adam
|Canada
|19
|Hagestad, Stewart (a)
|United States
|11
|Harman, Brian
|United States
|3, 18, 19
|Hatton, Tyrrell
|England
|18, 19
|Henley, Russell
|United States
|13, 18, 19
|Hisatsune, Ryo
|Japan
|Special
|Hodges, Lee
|United States
|17
|Højgaard, Nicolai
|Denmark
|19
|Homa, Max
|United States
|18, 19
|Hovland, Viktor
|Norway
|13, 16, 17, 18, 19
|Im, Sungjae
|Korea
|18, 19
|Johnson, Dustin
|United States
|1
|Johnson, Zach
|United States
|1
|Kim, Si Woo
|Korea
|18, 19
|Kim, Tom
|Korea
|15, 17, 18, 19
|Kirk, Chris
|United States
|17
|Kitayama, Kurt
|United States
|16, 19
|Knapp, Jake
|United States
|17
|Koepka, Brooks
|United States
|4, 13, 19
|Lamprecht, Christo (a)
|South Africa
|8
|Lee, Min Woo
|Australia
|19
|List, Luke
|United States
|17
|Lowry, Shane
|Ireland
|3, 19
|Malnati, Peter
|United States
|17
|Matsuyama, Hideki
|Japan
|1, 17, 19
|McCarthy, Denny
|United States
|19
|McIlroy, Rory
|Northern Ireland
|14, 17, 18, 19
|Meronk, Adrian
|Poland
|19
|Mickelson, Phil
|United States
|1, 4, 13
|Moore, Taylor
|United States
|18
|Morikawa, Collin
|United States
|3, 4, 13, 17, 18, 19
|Murray, Grayson
|United States
|17
|Niemann, Joaquín
|Chile
|Special
|Olazábal, José María
|Spain
|1
|Olesen, Thorbjørn
|Denmark
|Special
|Pavon, Matthieu
|France
|17
|Poston, J.T.
|United States
|19
|Rahm, Jon
|Spain
|1, 2, 15, 18, 19
|Reed, Patrick
|United States
|1, 13
|Rose, Justin
|England
|19
|Schauffele, Xander
|United States
|13, 18, 19
|Scheffler, Scottie
|United States
|1, 5, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19
|Schenk, Adam
|United States
|18, 19
|Schwartzel, Charl
|South Africa
|1
|Scott, Adam
|Australia
|1, 19
|Shipley, Neal (a)
|United States
|7-B
|Singh, Vijay
|Fiji
|1
|Smith, Cameron
|Australia
|3, 5, 14, 19
|Spieth, Jordan
|United States
|1, 13, 18, 19
|Straka, Sepp
|Austria
|15, 17, 18, 19
|Stubbs, Jasper (a)
|Australia
|9
|Taylor, Nick
|Canada
|17, 18
|Theegala, Sahith
|United States
|13, 17, 19
|Thomas, Justin
|United States
|4, 19
|van Rooyen, Erik
|South Africa
|17
|Villegas, Camilo
|Colombia
|17
|Watson, Bubba
|United States
|1
|Weir, Mike
|Canada
|1
|Willett, Danny
|England
|1
|Woodland, Gary
|United States
|2
|Woods, Tiger
|United States
|1
|Young, Cameron
|United States
|13, 19
|Zalatoris, Will
|United States
|19
Past champions who have confirmed they are not playing, according to Masters website:
- Tommy Aaron
- Angel Cabrera
- Charles Coody
- Ben Crenshaw
- Nick Faldo
- Raymond Floyd
- Trevor Immelman
- Bernhard Langer
- Sandy Lyle
- Larry Mize
- Jack Nicklaus
- Mark O’Meara
- Gary Player
- Craig Stadler
- Tom Watson
- Ian Woosnam
- Fuzzy Zoeller
The current 20 qualifications for invitation, with ANGC reserving the right to invite anyone else.
- 1. Previous Masters winners (lifetime);
- 2. Winners of the five most recent U.S. Opens;
- 3. Winners of the five most recent Open Championships;
- 4. Winners of the five most recent PGA Championships;
- 5. Winners of the three most recent Players Championships;
- 6. The current Olympic gold medalist (one year);
- 7. The current U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up (one year; must remain an amateur);
- 8. The current Amateur champion (one year; must remain an amateur);
- 9. The current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion (one year; must remain an amateur);
- 10. The current Latin America Amateur champion (one year; must remain an amateur);
- 11. The current U.S. Mid-Amateur champion (one year; must remain an amateur);
- 12. The current NCAA DI men’s individual champion (one year; must remain an amateur);
- 13. The first 12 players, including ties, in the previous year’s Masters;
- 14. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year’s U.S. Open;
- 15. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year’s Open Championship;
- 16. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year’s PGA Championship;
- 17. Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship, from the previous Masters to the current Masters;
- 18. Those qualifying for the previous year’s season-ending Tour Championship;
- 19. The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year;
- 20. The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament.