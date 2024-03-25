Who’s qualified for invitations to the 88th Masters Tournament

Here’s a look at players who have currently qualified for invitations to the 88th Masters Tournament. The field will be finalized the Friday before tournament week with one spot being held for the winner of the Valero Texas Open, if he isn’t otherwise qualified.

The top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking after this week’s Texas Children’s Houston Open as well as the Houston champion will also be eligible for invitations.

Click here for the qualifying criteria or scroll to bottom of this page.

INVITEE COUNTRY QUALIFICATION Åberg, Ludvig Sweden 17, 19 Bradley, Keegan United States 17, 18, 19 Burns, Sam United States 18, 19 Cantlay, Patrick United States 18, 19 Clark, Wyndham United States 2, 17, 18, 19 Cole, Eric United States 19 Conners, Corey Canada 18, 19 Couples, Fred United States 1 Davis, Cameron Australia 16, 19 Day, Jason Australia 15, 17, 18, 19 de la Fuente, Santiago (a) Mexico 10 DeChambeau, Bryson United States 2, 16 Dunlap, Nick United States 17 Eckroat, Austin United States 17 English, Harris United States 19 Finau, Tony United States 17, 18, 19 Fitzpatrick, Matt England 2, 13, 17, 18, 19 Fleetwood, Tommy England 18, 19 Fowler, Rickie United States 17, 18, 19 Fox, Ryan New Zealand 19 Garcia, Sergio Spain 1 Glover, Lucas United States 17, 18, 19 Grillo, Emiliano Argentina 17, 18, 19 Hadwin, Adam Canada 19 Hagestad, Stewart (a) United States 11 Harman, Brian United States 3, 18, 19 Hatton, Tyrrell England 18, 19 Henley, Russell United States 13, 18, 19 Hisatsune, Ryo Japan Special Hodges, Lee United States 17 Højgaard, Nicolai Denmark 19 Homa, Max United States 18, 19 Hovland, Viktor Norway 13, 16, 17, 18, 19 Im, Sungjae Korea 18, 19 Johnson, Dustin United States 1 Johnson, Zach United States 1 Kim, Si Woo Korea 18, 19 Kim, Tom Korea 15, 17, 18, 19 Kirk, Chris United States 17 Kitayama, Kurt United States 16, 19 Knapp, Jake United States 17 Koepka, Brooks United States 4, 13, 19 Lamprecht, Christo (a) South Africa 8 Lee, Min Woo Australia 19 List, Luke United States 17 Lowry, Shane Ireland 3, 19 Malnati, Peter United States 17 Matsuyama, Hideki Japan 1, 17, 19 McCarthy, Denny United States 19 McIlroy, Rory Northern Ireland 14, 17, 18, 19 Meronk, Adrian Poland 19 Mickelson, Phil United States 1, 4, 13 Moore, Taylor United States 18 Morikawa, Collin United States 3, 4, 13, 17, 18, 19 Murray, Grayson United States 17 Niemann, Joaquín Chile Special Olazábal, José María Spain 1 Olesen, Thorbjørn Denmark Special Pavon, Matthieu France 17 Poston, J.T. United States 19 Rahm, Jon Spain 1, 2, 15, 18, 19 Reed, Patrick United States 1, 13 Rose, Justin England 19 Schauffele, Xander United States 13, 18, 19 Scheffler, Scottie United States 1, 5, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19 Schenk, Adam United States 18, 19 Schwartzel, Charl South Africa 1 Scott, Adam Australia 1, 19 Shipley, Neal (a) United States 7-B Singh, Vijay Fiji 1 Smith, Cameron Australia 3, 5, 14, 19 Spieth, Jordan United States 1, 13, 18, 19 Straka, Sepp Austria 15, 17, 18, 19 Stubbs, Jasper (a) Australia 9 Taylor, Nick Canada 17, 18 Theegala, Sahith United States 13, 17, 19 Thomas, Justin United States 4, 19 van Rooyen, Erik South Africa 17 Villegas, Camilo Colombia 17 Watson, Bubba United States 1 Weir, Mike Canada 1 Willett, Danny England 1 Woodland, Gary United States 2 Woods, Tiger United States 1 Young, Cameron United States 13, 19 Zalatoris, Will United States 19

Past champions who have confirmed they are not playing, according to Masters website:



Tommy Aaron

Angel Cabrera

Charles Coody

Ben Crenshaw

Nick Faldo

Raymond Floyd

Trevor Immelman

Bernhard Langer

Sandy Lyle

Larry Mize

Jack Nicklaus

Mark O’Meara

Gary Player

Craig Stadler

Tom Watson

Ian Woosnam

Fuzzy Zoeller

The current 20 qualifications for invitation, with ANGC reserving the right to invite anyone else.

