 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

DJ LeMahieu
Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu to start season on the IL
Danny Sprinkle
Report: Washington finalizing deal to hire Danny Sprinkle as new head coach
THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
How to watch Texas Children’s Houston Open, Ford Champ.

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_harbaughmccarthy_240325.jpg
Harbaugh’s bias shows in praise for McCarthy
nbc_golf_gtannadavisinterview_240325.jpg
Davis: Augusta win changed life ‘in so many ways’
nbc_golf_gtroundtablejustinthomas_240325.jpg
Roundtable: Level of concern with JT’s game?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

DJ LeMahieu
Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu to start season on the IL
Danny Sprinkle
Report: Washington finalizing deal to hire Danny Sprinkle as new head coach
THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
How to watch Texas Children’s Houston Open, Ford Champ.

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_harbaughmccarthy_240325.jpg
Harbaugh’s bias shows in praise for McCarthy
nbc_golf_gtannadavisinterview_240325.jpg
Davis: Augusta win changed life ‘in so many ways’
nbc_golf_gtroundtablejustinthomas_240325.jpg
Roundtable: Level of concern with JT’s game?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Who’s qualified for invitations to the 88th Masters Tournament

Published March 25, 2024 01:23 PM

Here’s a look at players who have currently qualified for invitations to the 88th Masters Tournament. The field will be finalized the Friday before tournament week with one spot being held for the winner of the Valero Texas Open, if he isn’t otherwise qualified.

The top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking after this week’s Texas Children’s Houston Open as well as the Houston champion will also be eligible for invitations.

Click here for the qualifying criteria or scroll to bottom of this page.

INVITEECOUNTRYQUALIFICATION
Åberg, LudvigSweden17, 19
Bradley, KeeganUnited States17, 18, 19
Burns, SamUnited States18, 19
Cantlay, PatrickUnited States18, 19
Clark, WyndhamUnited States2, 17, 18, 19
Cole, EricUnited States19
Conners, CoreyCanada18, 19
Couples, FredUnited States1
Davis, CameronAustralia16, 19
Day, JasonAustralia15, 17, 18, 19
de la Fuente, Santiago (a)Mexico10
DeChambeau, BrysonUnited States2, 16
Dunlap, NickUnited States17
Eckroat, AustinUnited States17
English, HarrisUnited States19
Finau, TonyUnited States17, 18, 19
Fitzpatrick, MattEngland2, 13, 17, 18, 19
Fleetwood, TommyEngland18, 19
Fowler, RickieUnited States17, 18, 19
Fox, RyanNew Zealand19
Garcia, SergioSpain1
Glover, LucasUnited States17, 18, 19
Grillo, EmilianoArgentina17, 18, 19
Hadwin, AdamCanada19
Hagestad, Stewart (a)United States11
Harman, BrianUnited States3, 18, 19
Hatton, TyrrellEngland18, 19
Henley, RussellUnited States13, 18, 19
Hisatsune, RyoJapanSpecial
Hodges, LeeUnited States17
Højgaard, NicolaiDenmark19
Homa, MaxUnited States18, 19
Hovland, ViktorNorway13, 16, 17, 18, 19
Im, SungjaeKorea18, 19
Johnson, DustinUnited States1
Johnson, ZachUnited States1
Kim, Si WooKorea18, 19
Kim, TomKorea15, 17, 18, 19
Kirk, ChrisUnited States17
Kitayama, KurtUnited States16, 19
Knapp, JakeUnited States17
Koepka, BrooksUnited States4, 13, 19
Lamprecht, Christo (a)South Africa8
Lee, Min WooAustralia19
List, LukeUnited States17
Lowry, ShaneIreland3, 19
Malnati, PeterUnited States17
Matsuyama, HidekiJapan1, 17, 19
McCarthy, DennyUnited States19
McIlroy, RoryNorthern Ireland14, 17, 18, 19
Meronk, AdrianPoland19
Mickelson, PhilUnited States1, 4, 13
Moore, TaylorUnited States18
Morikawa, CollinUnited States3, 4, 13, 17, 18, 19
Murray, GraysonUnited States17
Niemann, JoaquínChileSpecial
Olazábal, José MaríaSpain1
Olesen, ThorbjørnDenmarkSpecial
Pavon, MatthieuFrance17
Poston, J.T.United States19
Rahm, JonSpain1, 2, 15, 18, 19
Reed, PatrickUnited States1, 13
Rose, JustinEngland19
Schauffele, XanderUnited States13, 18, 19
Scheffler, ScottieUnited States1, 5, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19
Schenk, AdamUnited States18, 19
Schwartzel, CharlSouth Africa1
Scott, AdamAustralia1, 19
Shipley, Neal (a)United States7-B
Singh, VijayFiji1
Smith, CameronAustralia3, 5, 14, 19
Spieth, JordanUnited States1, 13, 18, 19
Straka, SeppAustria15, 17, 18, 19
Stubbs, Jasper (a)Australia9
Taylor, NickCanada17, 18
Theegala, SahithUnited States13, 17, 19
Thomas, JustinUnited States4, 19
van Rooyen, ErikSouth Africa17
Villegas, CamiloColombia17
Watson, BubbaUnited States1
Weir, MikeCanada1
Willett, DannyEngland1
Woodland, GaryUnited States2
Woods, TigerUnited States1
Young, CameronUnited States13, 19
Zalatoris, WillUnited States19

Past champions who have confirmed they are not playing, according to Masters website:

  • Tommy Aaron
  • Angel Cabrera
  • Charles Coody
  • Ben Crenshaw
  • Nick Faldo
  • Raymond Floyd
  • Trevor Immelman
  • Bernhard Langer
  • Sandy Lyle
  • Larry Mize
  • Jack Nicklaus
  • Mark O’Meara
  • Gary Player
  • Craig Stadler
  • Tom Watson
  • Ian Woosnam
  • Fuzzy Zoeller

The current 20 qualifications for invitation, with ANGC reserving the right to invite anyone else.

  • 1. Previous Masters winners (lifetime);
  • 2. Winners of the five most recent U.S. Opens;
  • 3. Winners of the five most recent Open Championships;
  • 4. Winners of the five most recent PGA Championships;
  • 5. Winners of the three most recent Players Championships;
  • 6. The current Olympic gold medalist (one year);
  • 7. The current U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up (one year; must remain an amateur);
  • 8. The current Amateur champion (one year; must remain an amateur);
  • 9. The current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion (one year; must remain an amateur);
  • 10. The current Latin America Amateur champion (one year; must remain an amateur);
  • 11. The current U.S. Mid-Amateur champion (one year; must remain an amateur);
  • 12. The current NCAA DI men’s individual champion (one year; must remain an amateur);
  • 13. The first 12 players, including ties, in the previous year’s Masters;
  • 14. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year’s U.S. Open;
  • 15. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year’s Open Championship;
  • 16. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year’s PGA Championship;
  • 17. Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship, from the previous Masters to the current Masters;
  • 18. Those qualifying for the previous year’s season-ending Tour Championship;
  • 19. The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year;
  • 20. The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament.