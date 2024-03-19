How do you qualify for the Masters Tournament? Here are the 20 categories
Published March 19, 2024 09:58 AM
The Masters Tournament has the smallest field among the major championships (there haven’t been 100 competitors since 1966).
Augusta National Golf Club has criteria for which individuals can earn an invitation, but there is no open qualifying.
Here’s a look at the current 20 qualifications for invitation, with ANGC reserving the right to invite anyone else.
- 1. Previous Masters winners (lifetime);
- 2. Winners of the five most recent U.S. Opens;
- 3. Winners of the five most recent Open Championships;
- 4. Winners of the five most recent PGA Championships;
- 5. Winners of the three most recent Players Championships;
- 6. The current Olympic gold medalist (one year);
- 7. The current U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up (one year; must remain an amateur);
- 8. The current Amateur champion (one year; must remain an amateur);
- 9. The current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion (one year; must remain an amateur);
- 10. The current Latin America Amateur champion (one year; must remain an amateur);
- 11. The current U.S. Mid-Amateur champion (one year; must remain an amateur);
- 12. The current NCAA DI men’s individual champion (one year; must remain an amateur);
- 13. The first 12 players, including ties, in the previous year’s Masters;
- 14. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year’s U.S. Open;
- 15. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year’s Open Championship;
- 16. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year’s PGA Championship;
- 17. Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship, from the previous Masters to the current Masters;
- 18. Those qualifying for the previous year’s season-ending Tour Championship;
- 19. The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year;
- 20. The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament.