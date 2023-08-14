 Skip navigation
Why Lucas Glover kept dunking his hands in water coolers Sunday in Memphis

  
Published August 14, 2023 02:12 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – On a sweltering day when the heat index topped out at 109 degrees, FedEx St. Jude Championship winner Lucas Glover beat the heat in a unique way.

Glover was spotted multiple times on Sunday soaking his hands in one of the water coolers spread across TPC Southwind, but his reasoning wasn’t what you might think.

“It’s a way to keep my hands from sweating,” he explained. “If you leave them in there as long as you can stand it and then wipe them off real quick, it closes your pores up for 10, 15 minutes. So I do that if there’s any water in the coolers when it’s like this, since I don’t wear a glove. It literally stops them from sweating for a little while.”

Glover said that when he was younger, his swing coach, the late Dick Harmon, would cut the fingers out of a glove so he wouldn’t get calluses, but he’s never felt comfortable wearing one while he’s competing.

“When it’s hot, it’s not that bad,” he said. “I just have to have constant grip [drying] work and I’ve got the thick cord [grips] so it’s not that bad.”