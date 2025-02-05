WM Phoenix Open 2025: Odds, favorites for TPC Scottsdale

Two-time WM Phoenix Open champion Scottie Scheffler is in the field at TPC Scottsdale and, not surprisingly, the odds are heavily in his favor for win No. 3.

Scheffler, who is making his second start in as many weeks after being sidelined by a hand injury, is the betting favorite, according to DraftKings. The world No. 1 tied for ninth in his season debut at Pebble Beach.

Golf Channel coverage beings Thursday at 4 p.m. EST.

WM Phoenix Open odds (as of Wednesday morning, courtesy DraftKings):