 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Orlando Magic at Miami Heat
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Don’t worry about Nikola Jovic
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 05 Creighton at Providence
Kalkbrenner’s 35 lead Creighton past Providence 80-69
NCAA Womens Basketball: Ohio St. at UCLA
Top-ranked UCLA sets school record with 22nd straight win in 65-52 victory over No. 8 Ohio State

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_creightonprovidence_250205.jpg
Highlights: Creighton beats Providence
nbc_golf_goodgoodhl_250205.jpg
Highlights: Good Good GOLFNOW Desert Knockout
nbc_wcbb_ucla_bettscomp_250205.jpg
Highlights: UCLA’s Betts powers Bruins past OSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Orlando Magic at Miami Heat
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Don’t worry about Nikola Jovic
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 05 Creighton at Providence
Kalkbrenner’s 35 lead Creighton past Providence 80-69
NCAA Womens Basketball: Ohio St. at UCLA
Top-ranked UCLA sets school record with 22nd straight win in 65-52 victory over No. 8 Ohio State

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_creightonprovidence_250205.jpg
Highlights: Creighton beats Providence
nbc_golf_goodgoodhl_250205.jpg
Highlights: Good Good GOLFNOW Desert Knockout
nbc_wcbb_ucla_bettscomp_250205.jpg
Highlights: UCLA’s Betts powers Bruins past OSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

WM Phoenix Open 2025: Odds, favorites for TPC Scottsdale

  
Published February 5, 2025 09:36 AM

Two-time WM Phoenix Open champion Scottie Scheffler is in the field at TPC Scottsdale and, not surprisingly, the odds are heavily in his favor for win No. 3.

Scheffler, who is making his second start in as many weeks after being sidelined by a hand injury, is the betting favorite, according to DraftKings. The world No. 1 tied for ninth in his season debut at Pebble Beach.

WM Phoenix Open - Round One
WM Phoenix Open 2025 schedule: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
TV times and more for the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

Golf Channel coverage beings Thursday at 4 p.m. EST. Click here for first-round tee times.

WM Phoenix Open odds (as of Wednesday morning, courtesy DraftKings):

  • Scottie Scheffler: +275
  • Justin Thomas: +1400
  • Hideki Matsuyama: + 1600
  • Sungjae Im: +2500
  • Sam Burns: : +2500
  • Tom Kim: +2800
  • Sepp Straka: +4000
  • Sahith Theegala: +4000
  • Corey Conners: +4500
  • Byeong Hun An: +4500
  • Rasmus Hojgaard: +5000