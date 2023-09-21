Women’s Golf Coaches Association suspends coaches’ polls amid Spikemark issues

Women’s golf will not have a coaches’ poll for the time being.

Ohio State head coach Lisa Strom, who also serves as president of the Women’s Golf Coaches Association, confirmed to Golf Channel on Thursday evening a report that the organization, which conducts the women’s college golf polls for NCAA Divisions I, II and III, and NAIA, is indefinitely suspending all polls amid ongoing troubles by the NCAA’s new ranking and scoring provider, Spikemark.

The news was first reported by NCAA golf insider Jordan Perez.

The WGCA released its preseason polls on Sept. 1, but with it being difficult to track completed tournament results and no national ranking out, the WGCA clearly deemed the polling too much to ask of its membership.

Golf Channel is planning to release a power rankings for D-I women and men on Friday.