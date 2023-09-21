 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Penn_State__560918.jpg
College Football Best Bets - Ohio State at Notre Dame
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Cazoo Open de France 2023 - Day One
Tom Kim fires 64 on Olympics host site for French lead
Tyrese Haliburton
Fantasy Hoops 9-Cat Rankings for 2023: Haliburton, SGA land in top five

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_lowry_230921.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Shane Lowry
nbc_rugby_francevsnamibiaehl_230921.jpg
Highlights: France v. Namibia, Rugby WC
nbc_cfb_msuhaladayintv_230921.jpg
How Haladay’s childhood shaped his playing style

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Penn_State__560918.jpg
College Football Best Bets - Ohio State at Notre Dame
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Cazoo Open de France 2023 - Day One
Tom Kim fires 64 on Olympics host site for French lead
Tyrese Haliburton
Fantasy Hoops 9-Cat Rankings for 2023: Haliburton, SGA land in top five

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_lowry_230921.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Shane Lowry
nbc_rugby_francevsnamibiaehl_230921.jpg
Highlights: France v. Namibia, Rugby WC
nbc_cfb_msuhaladayintv_230921.jpg
How Haladay’s childhood shaped his playing style

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Women’s Golf Coaches Association suspends coaches’ polls amid Spikemark issues

  
Published September 21, 2023 05:57 PM

Women’s golf will not have a coaches’ poll for the time being.

Ohio State head coach Lisa Strom, who also serves as president of the Women’s Golf Coaches Association, confirmed to Golf Channel on Thursday evening a report that the organization, which conducts the women’s college golf polls for NCAA Divisions I, II and III, and NAIA, is indefinitely suspending all polls amid ongoing troubles by the NCAA’s new ranking and scoring provider, Spikemark.

The news was first reported by NCAA golf insider Jordan Perez.

The WGCA released its preseason polls on Sept. 1, but with it being difficult to track completed tournament results and no national ranking out, the WGCA clearly deemed the polling too much to ask of its membership.

Golf Channel is planning to release a power rankings for D-I women and men on Friday.