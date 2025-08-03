 Skip navigation
Wyndham Championship 2025: Leaderboard, final results from Cameron Young’s first Tour win

  
Published August 3, 2025 06:06 PM
Young in driver's seat at Wyndham Championship
August 2, 2025 08:05 PM
Cameron Young is on the cusp of earning his first PGA Tour win at the Wyndham Championship, where he displayed brilliance during Round 3 at Sedgefield Country Club.

Cameron Young cruised to his first PGA Tour victory Sunday at the Wyndham Championship, winning by six shots.

Young opened in 63-62 to take command of the tournament and never let his advantage slip as he became the Tour’s 1,000th different winner.

Here are the final results from those who made the cut at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina:

﻿POS. PLAYER SCORE R1 R2 R3 R4
1 Cameron Young -22 63 62 65 68
2 Mac Meissner -16 65 63 70 66
T3 Alex Noren -15 62 70 69 64
T3 Mark Hubbard -15 63 66 73 63
T5 Chris Kirk -14 66 65 67 68
T5 Aaron Rai -14 63 66 69 68
T5 Jackson Koivun (a) -14 68 66 65 67
T8 Matt Fitzpatrick -13 67 69 64 67
T8 Patrick Fishburn -13 66 71 65 65
T8 Matthew McCarty -13 66 65 72 64
T11 J.T. Poston -12 67 67 68 66
T11 Ben Griffin -12 67 67 69 65
T11 Davis Thompson -12 66 65 69 68
T11 Denny McCarthy -12 67 69 69 63
T15 Beau Hossler -11 66 68 70 65
T15 Joel Dahmen -11 61 67 73 68
T15 Patrick Rodgers -11 70 63 71 65
T15 Harry Hall -11 66 69 69 65
T19 Hideki Matsuyama -10 70 66 67 67
T19 Sam Ryder -10 66 69 69 66
T19 Nicolas Echavarria -10 63 68 64 75
T19 Karl Vilips -10 67 67 69 67
T23 Gary Woodland -9 67 64 70 70
T23 Lanto Griffin -9 68 66 71 66
T23 Noah Goodwin -9 65 71 66 69
T23 Ricky Castillo -9 65 67 70 69
T27 Webb Simpson -8 67 69 67 69
T27 Harry Higgs -8 67 70 68 67
T27 Matt Wallace -8 65 71 68 68
T27 Sungjae Im -8 64 64 73 71
T31 Jordan Spieth -7 65 70 70 68
T31 Kurt Kitayama -7 67 66 72 68
T31 Matti Schmid -7 69 65 68 71
T34 Max McGreevy -6 66 66 70 72
T34 Rasmus Hojgaard -6 67 70 70 67
T34 Sami Valimaki -6 69 66 67 72
T34 Chandler Phillips -6 65 67 71 71
T38 Chesson Hadley -5 68 65 72 70
T38 Victor Perez -5 66 70 69 70
T38 Michael Thorbjornsen -5 69 64 74 68
T38 Jacob Bridgeman -5 67 69 68 71
T38 William Mouw -5 68 65 71 71
T38 Matthew Riedel -5 67 68 74 66
T44 Seamus Power -4 69 67 69 71
T44 Tony Finau -4 70 65 70 71
T44 Rickie Fowler -4 69 68 70 69
T44 Patton Kizzire -4 67 67 72 70
T44 Emiliano Grillo -4 67 69 70 70
T44 David Lipsky -4 70 67 66 73
T44 Justin Lower -4 67 69 73 67
T44 Cameron Davis -4 68 68 69 71
T44 Trevor Cone -4 68 68 71 69
T44 Robert Macintyre -4 66 70 71 69
T44 Matt Kuchar -4 66 71 68 71
T55 David Skinns -3 70 66 73 68
T55 Paul Peterson -3 65 71 73 68
T55 Nicolai Hojgaard -3 72 65 69 71
T55 Lee Hodges -3 65 72 70 70
T55 Adam Scott -3 65 71 69 72
T60 Carson Young -2 68 68 70 72
T60 Steven Fisk -2 68 69 70 71
T62 Henrik Norlander -1 67 69 74 69
T62 Thorbjorn Olesen -1 68 67 72 72
T62 Peter Malnati -1 68 68 74 69
T62 Michael Kim -1 66 68 69 76
T62 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -1 65 69 72 73
T67 Trey Mullinax E 67 65 74 74
T67 Thomas Rosenmueller E 69 68 70 73
T67 Rico Hoey E 67 68 72 73
T67 Luke Clanton E 71 65 70 74
71 Taylor Dickson 1 69 67 70 75
T72 Aaron Baddeley 2 70 67 74 71
T72 Matthieu Pavon 2 66 69 74 73
T74 Eric Cole 5 70 67 78 70
T74 Vince Whaley 5 66 71 71 77