Wyndham Championship 2025: Leaderboard, final results from Cameron Young’s first Tour win
Published August 3, 2025 06:06 PM
Young in driver's seat at Wyndham Championship
Cameron Young is on the cusp of earning his first PGA Tour win at the Wyndham Championship, where he displayed brilliance during Round 3 at Sedgefield Country Club.
Cameron Young cruised to his first PGA Tour victory Sunday at the Wyndham Championship, winning by six shots.
Young opened in 63-62 to take command of the tournament and never let his advantage slip as he became the Tour’s 1,000th different winner.
Here are the final results from those who made the cut at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina:
|POS.
|PLAYER
|SCORE
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Cameron Young
|-22
|63
|62
|65
|68
|2
|Mac Meissner
|-16
|65
|63
|70
|66
|T3
|Alex Noren
|-15
|62
|70
|69
|64
|T3
|Mark Hubbard
|-15
|63
|66
|73
|63
|T5
|Chris Kirk
|-14
|66
|65
|67
|68
|T5
|Aaron Rai
|-14
|63
|66
|69
|68
|T5
|Jackson Koivun (a)
|-14
|68
|66
|65
|67
|T8
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-13
|67
|69
|64
|67
|T8
|Patrick Fishburn
|-13
|66
|71
|65
|65
|T8
|Matthew McCarty
|-13
|66
|65
|72
|64
|T11
|J.T. Poston
|-12
|67
|67
|68
|66
|T11
|Ben Griffin
|-12
|67
|67
|69
|65
|T11
|Davis Thompson
|-12
|66
|65
|69
|68
|T11
|Denny McCarthy
|-12
|67
|69
|69
|63
|T15
|Beau Hossler
|-11
|66
|68
|70
|65
|T15
|Joel Dahmen
|-11
|61
|67
|73
|68
|T15
|Patrick Rodgers
|-11
|70
|63
|71
|65
|T15
|Harry Hall
|-11
|66
|69
|69
|65
|T19
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-10
|70
|66
|67
|67
|T19
|Sam Ryder
|-10
|66
|69
|69
|66
|T19
|Nicolas Echavarria
|-10
|63
|68
|64
|75
|T19
|Karl Vilips
|-10
|67
|67
|69
|67
|T23
|Gary Woodland
|-9
|67
|64
|70
|70
|T23
|Lanto Griffin
|-9
|68
|66
|71
|66
|T23
|Noah Goodwin
|-9
|65
|71
|66
|69
|T23
|Ricky Castillo
|-9
|65
|67
|70
|69
|T27
|Webb Simpson
|-8
|67
|69
|67
|69
|T27
|Harry Higgs
|-8
|67
|70
|68
|67
|T27
|Matt Wallace
|-8
|65
|71
|68
|68
|T27
|Sungjae Im
|-8
|64
|64
|73
|71
|T31
|Jordan Spieth
|-7
|65
|70
|70
|68
|T31
|Kurt Kitayama
|-7
|67
|66
|72
|68
|T31
|Matti Schmid
|-7
|69
|65
|68
|71
|T34
|Max McGreevy
|-6
|66
|66
|70
|72
|T34
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|-6
|67
|70
|70
|67
|T34
|Sami Valimaki
|-6
|69
|66
|67
|72
|T34
|Chandler Phillips
|-6
|65
|67
|71
|71
|T38
|Chesson Hadley
|-5
|68
|65
|72
|70
|T38
|Victor Perez
|-5
|66
|70
|69
|70
|T38
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|-5
|69
|64
|74
|68
|T38
|Jacob Bridgeman
|-5
|67
|69
|68
|71
|T38
|William Mouw
|-5
|68
|65
|71
|71
|T38
|Matthew Riedel
|-5
|67
|68
|74
|66
|T44
|Seamus Power
|-4
|69
|67
|69
|71
|T44
|Tony Finau
|-4
|70
|65
|70
|71
|T44
|Rickie Fowler
|-4
|69
|68
|70
|69
|T44
|Patton Kizzire
|-4
|67
|67
|72
|70
|T44
|Emiliano Grillo
|-4
|67
|69
|70
|70
|T44
|David Lipsky
|-4
|70
|67
|66
|73
|T44
|Justin Lower
|-4
|67
|69
|73
|67
|T44
|Cameron Davis
|-4
|68
|68
|69
|71
|T44
|Trevor Cone
|-4
|68
|68
|71
|69
|T44
|Robert Macintyre
|-4
|66
|70
|71
|69
|T44
|Matt Kuchar
|-4
|66
|71
|68
|71
|T55
|David Skinns
|-3
|70
|66
|73
|68
|T55
|Paul Peterson
|-3
|65
|71
|73
|68
|T55
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|-3
|72
|65
|69
|71
|T55
|Lee Hodges
|-3
|65
|72
|70
|70
|T55
|Adam Scott
|-3
|65
|71
|69
|72
|T60
|Carson Young
|-2
|68
|68
|70
|72
|T60
|Steven Fisk
|-2
|68
|69
|70
|71
|T62
|Henrik Norlander
|-1
|67
|69
|74
|69
|T62
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|-1
|68
|67
|72
|72
|T62
|Peter Malnati
|-1
|68
|68
|74
|69
|T62
|Michael Kim
|-1
|66
|68
|69
|76
|T62
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|-1
|65
|69
|72
|73
|T67
|Trey Mullinax
|E
|67
|65
|74
|74
|T67
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|E
|69
|68
|70
|73
|T67
|Rico Hoey
|E
|67
|68
|72
|73
|T67
|Luke Clanton
|E
|71
|65
|70
|74
|71
|Taylor Dickson
|1
|69
|67
|70
|75
|T72
|Aaron Baddeley
|2
|70
|67
|74
|71
|T72
|Matthieu Pavon
|2
|66
|69
|74
|73
|T74
|Eric Cole
|5
|70
|67
|78
|70
|T74
|Vince Whaley
|5
|66
|71
|71
|77