Top News

NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race at Martinsville
Tyler Reddick says 5-month-old son’s prognosis ‘looks promising’ after recent surgery
NCAA Football: Georgia at Florida
No. 5 Georgia rallies and escapes ‘Cocktail Party’ with a 24-20 victory against Florida
NCAA Football: Texas Tech at Kansas State
No. 13 Texas Tech takes advantage of turnovers to beat K-State 43-20, ending eight-game series skid

Top Clips

nbc_nba_minvscha_251101.jpg
HLs: Randle, Gobert power Wolves past Hornets
nbc_nba_sacmil_2minhl_251101.jpg
Highlights: Kings edge Bucks in dramatic finish
nbc_cfb_nebraskafirsttouchdown_251101.jpg
Raiola hits Key for TD in Blackout Game vs. USC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Forever Young beats defending champion Sierra Leone to win $7M Breeders’ Cup Classic

  
Published November 1, 2025 08:17 PM

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Forever Young beat defending champion Sierra Leone by a half-length to win the $7 million Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday at Del Mar, giving Japan a victory in North America’s richest race.

Ridden by Ryusei Sakai, Forever Young ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:00.19 and paid $9 to win at 7-2 odds. The colt was third in last year’s Classic behind Sierra Leone and Fierceness.

The race lost Kentucky Derby and Belmont winner Sovereignty when the colt was scratched after spiking a fever earlier in the week.

Trainer Yoshito Yahagi earned his third career Cup victory, while Sakai claimed his first.

“Forever Young is an amazing horse,” Yahagi said through a translator.

Fierceness was third and Preakness winner Journalism was fourth. Mindframe finished fifth, followed by Baeza, Nevada Beach, Antiquarian and Contrary Thinking.

Forever Young increased his career earnings to $19,358,590, with 10 wins in 13 starts.

In Saturday’s other races:

— Ireland-bred Ethical Diamond won the $5 million Turf by 1 1/4 lengths and paid $57.40 to win.

— Splendora roared past her favored stablemate Hope Road at the top of the stretch for a four-length victory in the $1 million Filly & Mare Sprint. Trainer Bob Baffert earned his 20th career Cup victory.

— Shisospicy won the $1 million Turf Sprint by two lengths under Irad Ortiz Jr.

— Bentornato scored a two-length victory in the $2 million Sprint after finishing second last year. Ortiz earned his second Cup win of the day and 23rd in his career.

— Scylla won the $2 million Distaff by five lengths for Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott.