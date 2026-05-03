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Great White is fine after throwing his jockey and getting scratched late from the Kentucky Derby

  
Published May 3, 2026 12:34 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Great White is doing well after flipping before the Kentucky Derby, throwing his jockey and getting scratched minutes before the Triple Crown race, trainer John Ennis said.

“He’s perfect,” Ennis told The Associated Press after the race, which was won by Golden Tempo to make Cherie DeVaux the first female trainer with a Derby champion. “Very fresh. (The incident) took nothing out of him.”

The big gray gelding who weighs roughly 1,370 pounds was spooked by something while he and the other horses were waiting to get walked into the starting gate for the opening race of the Triple Crown. He threw off rider Alex Achard, who walked away under his own power.

The track veterinarians scratched Great White and prevented Achard and Ennis from entering the Derby for the first time.

Great White only got into the field Wednesday after Silent Tactic was ruled out because of a foot injury.