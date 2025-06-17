How to watch 2025 Royal Ascot: TV, live stream information, dates, schedule, and more

Royal Ascot 2025 begins on Tuesday, June 17 and runs through Saturday, June 21. Live coverage of the five-day event will be available on Peacock each day, beginning at 8:30 AM ET. Saturday’s coverage, which features 4.5 hours of action, will kick off at 9 AM on both NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information about 2025 Royal Ascot.

When is Royal Ascot 2025?

*All times are listed as ET



Tuesday, June 17 at 8:30 AM on Peacock

Wednesday, June 18 at 8:30 AM on Peacock

Thursday, June 19 at 8:30 AM on Peacock

Friday, June 20 at 8:30 AM on Peacock

Saturday, June 21 at 9:00 AM on NBC and Peacock

What is Royal Ascot?

Royal Ascot is an annual horse racing meet that features 35 races, including eight at the world championship “Group One” level (G1).

Royal Ascot is historically popular for its close ties to the British Royal family. Traverse just six miles north of the course and you will find Windsor Castle, the epicenter of Royal history for over 1,000 years. This year’s Royal Meeting will celebrate the 200th anniversary of the first Royal Procession, which began under King George IV in 1825.

Where is 2025 Royal Ascot?

2025 Royal Ascot takes place at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, England, approximately 30 miles from London.

