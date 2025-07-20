 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Draft
17-year-old Eli Willits, No. 1 overall pick in MLB Draft, signs with Nationals
MLB: Athletics at Kansas City Royals
Jeff Bittiger, former major league pitcher, longtime Athletics scout, dies at 63
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200
Dover Xfinity results: Connor Zilisch wins rain-shortened race

Top Clips

jo_shimoda.jpg
Shimoda denies Deegan of Washougal three-peat
sexton_washougal.jpg
Sexton hands Jett first overall loss of MX season
nbc_moto_washougal_marchbanksintv_250719.jpg
Marchbanks earns first-career MX podium in Round 8

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Draft
17-year-old Eli Willits, No. 1 overall pick in MLB Draft, signs with Nationals
MLB: Athletics at Kansas City Royals
Jeff Bittiger, former major league pitcher, longtime Athletics scout, dies at 63
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200
Dover Xfinity results: Connor Zilisch wins rain-shortened race

Top Clips

jo_shimoda.jpg
Shimoda denies Deegan of Washougal three-peat
sexton_washougal.jpg
Sexton hands Jett first overall loss of MX season
nbc_moto_washougal_marchbanksintv_250719.jpg
Marchbanks earns first-career MX podium in Round 8

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Journalism rallies with final burst to win $1 million Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park

  
Published July 19, 2025 08:32 PM

OCEANPORT, N.J. — Journalism launched a dramatic rally to win the $1 million Haskell Invitational on Saturday at Monmouth Park.

It was Journalism’s first race since the Triple Crown. He was the only colt to contest all three legs, winning the Preakness while finishing second to Sovereignty in the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes.

Heavily favored at 2-5 odds, Journalism broke poorly under jockey Umberto Rispoli and wound up trailing the early leaders. He kicked into gear rounding the final turn to find Gosger and Goal Oriented locked in a dogfight for the lead. It appeared one of them would be the winner until Journalism roared down the center of the track to win by a half-length.

“You feel like you’re on a diesel,” Rispoli said. “He’s motoring and motoring. You never know when he’s going to take off. To do what he did today again, it’s unbelievable.”

Gosger held on for second, a neck ahead of Goal Oriented.

The Haskell victory was Journalism’s sixth in nine starts for Southern California-based trainer Michael McCarthy, and earned the colt a berth in the $7 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar on Nov. 1.

Journalism paid $2.80, $2.20 and $2.10.