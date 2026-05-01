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Robusta is in the Kentucky Derby field with Right to Party out

  
Published May 1, 2026 09:41 AM
Kornacki examines Kentucky Derby horses
April 30, 2026 01:12 PM
Steve Kornacki joins Fantasy Football Happy Hour to discuss his insights on the horses in the Kentucky Derby and Matthew Berry gives a reason to roll with The Puma.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cristian Torres is getting the chance to ride in his first Kentucky Derby after Kenny McPeek-trained Right to Party was scratched, with Doug O’Neill’s Robusta drawing into the field.

The jockey looked to be out of luck after Silent Tactic was ruled out because of a foot injury. Trainer Mark Casse said it was an easy decision in the best interests of the horse but that he felt badly for Torres.

With Robusta getting in off the also-eligible list, O’Neill tapped Torres for the mount because Emisael Jaramillo already was booked to ride at Santa Anita Park in California.

Robusta is the final horse eligible for the opening leg of the Triple Crown. Any additional departures would drop the field from the maximum of 20.

In addition to Right to Party and Silent Tactic, Brad Cox scratched Fulleffort after an X-ray revealed a chip and fluid in the colt’s left hind ankle.