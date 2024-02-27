 Skip navigation
NFLTampa Bay BuccaneersLiam Coen

Liam
Coen

2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games
Liam Coen on Baker Mayfield: Obviously a reason I’m with Bucs, hope he’s back here
New Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen held his first press conference since taking the job on Tuesday and quarterback Baker Mayfield was a chief topic.
Jason Licht: Trust me, we all want to keep Mike Evans in Tampa
What Licht saw in Mayfield that others missed
Todd Bowles calls keeping Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans a high priority
Bucs to release Shaq Barrett
Report: Richard Sherman is arrested for DUI
Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield have started contract talks