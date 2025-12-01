Liam Coen on Logan Cooke: I’ve hear players say “I’ll kill you” that 100 times

Punters don’t often receive personal fouls for unsportsmanlike conduct, but Logan Cooke of the Jaguars got one for his involvement in a post-play scrum during Sunday’s win over the Jaguars.

After the game, Titans running back Julius Chestnut alleged that Cooke “said he would kill me” during an interaction. On Monday, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen was asked about his reaction to that comment.

Coen said that his experience in the NFL has been that it was nothing out of the ordinary.

“I’ve probably heard that said, I mean, 100 times from players in games. So, whatever,” Coen said in a video conference with reporters.

Jaguars long snapper Ross Matiscik and Titans cornerback Kaiir Elam were also penalized for their roles in the altercation while Titans safety Mike Brown was ejected. Any NFL discipline for the affair will be doled out later this week.