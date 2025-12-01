 Skip navigation
Julius Chestnut: Logan Cooke threatened to kill me

  
Published November 30, 2025 09:35 PM

Tempers flared in Tennessee on Sunday afternoon as the Titans and Jaguars combined for 23 penalties, including six personal fouls, for 184 yards. Titans safety Mike Brown was ejected for his role in a fight after a punt in the fourth quarter.

Brown went after Jaguars long snapper Ross Matiscik after Matiscik took a shot at Titans running back Julius Chestnut. Matiscik and Jaguars punter Logan Cooke were among the three other players whom officials penalized.

Chestnut said postgame that Cooke threatened him.

He said he would kill me,” Chestnut said of his interaction with Cooke, via Nick Suss of The Tennessean. “That’s what he said. He came up to me and said he’d kill me. Never heard that one before. That was strange. Especially a punter, you know. It was strange.”

Logan’s frustration with Chestnut began with the punt before the fisticuffs when Chestnut blocked Cooke on a long return by Titans returner Chimere Dike. Cooke stopped Dike after a 47-yard return with 14:06 left in the fourth quarter.

Cooke was evaluated for a concussion and cleared, allowing Cooke and Chestnut to square off on the next punt. Chestnut was not penalized.