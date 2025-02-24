 Skip navigation
Arizona State’s leading scorer BJ Freeman is no longer with team after turbulent stretch

  
Published February 24, 2025 11:42 AM

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Arizona State’s leading scorer BJ Freeman is no longer with the program because of conduct detrimental to the team, a team spokesman confirmed.

The dismissal follows a turbulent stretch for Freeman, who was ejected in games against Colorado and Arizona during conference play. He was also suspended for the team’s road loss to Oklahoma State on Feb. 9.

The 6-foot-6 senior is averaging 13.7 points over 25 games. He last played in a 80-65 loss to No. 5 Houston, scoring 17 points.

The Sun Devils (12-14, 3-12 Big 12) have lost six straight going into a road game against Kansas State.

The Arizona Republic first reported Freeman’s dismissal.