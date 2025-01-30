 Skip navigation
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
Zrinka Ljutic wins Courchevel slalom; Mikaela Shiffrin returns from injury
SX 2025 Rd 02 San Diego Jorge Prado closeup.JPG
Jorge Prado out for 2025 Supercross with shoulder injury
SX 2024 Rd 06 Glendale empty track.jpg
Supercross 2025 at Glendale: How to watch, schedule, venue, track map
nbc_roto_rfsbreecehall_250130.jpg
Hall's fantasy outlook 'concerning' for 2025
nbc_roto_rfsjamaarchase_250130.jpg
How potential Higgins departure affects Chase
nbc_roto_rfsdarrenbevell_250130.jpg
What Raiders' offense could look like under Bevell

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
Zrinka Ljutic wins Courchevel slalom; Mikaela Shiffrin returns from injury
SX 2025 Rd 02 San Diego Jorge Prado closeup.JPG
Jorge Prado out for 2025 Supercross with shoulder injury
SX 2024 Rd 06 Glendale empty track.jpg
Supercross 2025 at Glendale: How to watch, schedule, venue, track map
nbc_roto_rfsbreecehall_250130.jpg
Hall’s fantasy outlook ‘concerning’ for 2025
nbc_roto_rfsjamaarchase_250130.jpg
How potential Higgins departure affects Chase
nbc_roto_rfsdarrenbevell_250130.jpg
What Raiders’ offense could look like under Bevell

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ball and Reed help No. 25 UConn erase a 14-point deficit to top DePaul 72-61

  
Published January 30, 2025 01:31 AM

HARTFORD, Conn. — Solo Ball scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and No. 25 UConn rallied from a 14-point deficit to defeat DePaul 72-61 on Wednesday night.

Tarris Reed Jr. had 16 points and eight rebounds for UConn (15-6, 7-3 Big East). Jaylin Stewart finished with 15 points before leaving following an awkward fall under DePaul’s basket with 3:34 to play.

Layden Blocker had 18 points and five rebounds, while CJ Gunn added 14 points for DePaul (10-12, 1-10).

DePaul, which has lost 42 of its last 43 regular-season Big East games, led by as many as 14 points in the first half as the Blue Demons scored at will against the Huskies early.

But UConn outscored DePaul 43-24 in the second half to avoid the upset.

DePaul took a 37-29 lead into halftime, but UConn cut the lead to two on 3-pointers by Ball and Stewart in the first 2:08 of the second half.

UConn freshman Liam McNeeley missed his seventh straight game because of an ankle injury. Freshman guard Ahmad Nowell also sat with an ankle injury. DePaul was without forward David Skogman, who has started in 14 of the 18 games he played this season.

Takeaways

DePaul: The Blue Demons, who have lost three Big East games in overtime, didn’t trail in this one until midway through the second quarter.

UConn: The Huskies avoided a second consecutive conference loss with an impressive second-half performance aided by going 14 for 14 from the foul line.

Key moment

Ball scored seven points in 44 seconds in the second half. He completed a three-point play to give UConn its first lead of the game with 9:38 left to play and had a four-point play on the next possession.

Key stat

UConn had 11 assists on 12 second-half baskets to pull away.

Up next

DePaul: Plays at home against Seton Hall on Sunday.

UConn: Plays at No. 9 Marquette on Saturday.