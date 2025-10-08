Big Ten college basketball 2025-26 regular season and tournament streaming schedules
More than 75 Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball games will stream exclusively on Peacock for the 2025-26 season, including regular-season and early round Big Ten Tournament games.
Peacock Big Ten men’s basketball schedule tips off with a non-conference tripleheader on Friday, Nov. 7, as Northwestern hosts Boston University, Purdue hosts Oakland and Illinois hosts Florida Golf Coast. The non-conference schedule on Peacock is headlined by Arizona visiting UCLA on Friday, Nov. 14 and 2025-26 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year Braden Smith and Purdue hosting Auburn on Sat., Dec. 20.
Big Ten conference play begins on Tuesday, Dec. 2, as Tom Izzo and the 2024-25 Big Ten regular season champion Michigan State Spartans host the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Peacock will be the home of four Big Ten Men’s Tournament games this season from March 10-11, 2026, which will mark the first Big Ten Tournament to feature an 18-team field.
Last season, the Big Ten sent eight teams to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, including 2025 Big Ten Tournament champions Michigan, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, who advanced to the Elite Eight, Oregon, Purdue, UCLA, and Wisconsin.
Big Ten Men’s streaming schedule on Peacock:
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|MATCHUP
|Fri., Nov. 7
|6 p.m.
|Boston University at Northwestern
|Fri., Nov. 7
|7 p.m.
|Oakland at Purdue
|Fri., Nov. 7
|8:30 p.m.
|FGCU at Illinois
|Sat., Nov. 8
|Noon
|Alcorn State at Minnesota
|Wed., Nov. 12
|9 p.m.
|South Dakota State at Oregon
|Fri., Nov. 14
|7:30 p.m.
|Illinois State at USC
|Fri., Nov. 14
|10 p.m.
|Arizona at UCLA
|Sat., Nov. 15
|1 p.m.
|LaSalle at Penn State
|Tues., Nov. 18
|9:30 p.m.
|Southern at Washington
|Sat., Nov. 22
|5:30 p.m.
|San Francisco at Minnesota
|Tues., Nov. 25
|7 p.m.
|Boston University at Penn State
|Sat., Nov. 29
|6 p.m.
|Sacred Heart at Penn State
|Tues., Dec. 2
|7 p.m.
|Iowa at Michigan State
|Sat., Dec. 6
|6 p.m.
|Oregon at UCLA
|Tues., Dec. 9
|7:30 p.m.
|Illinois at Ohio State
|Sat., Dec. 13
|2 p.m.
|Marquette at Purdue
|Sat., Dec. 13
|4 p.m.
|Nebraska at Illinois
|Tues., Dec. 16
|6:30 p.m.
|Toledo at Michigan State
|Tues., Dec. 16
|8 p.m.
|Valparaiso at Northwestern
|Sat., Dec. 20
|6:30 p.m.
|Auburn at Purdue
|Sun., Dec. 21
|4 p.m.
|LaSalle at Michigan
|Sun., Dec. 21
|6 p.m.
|Gonzaga at Oregon
|Fri., Jan. 2
|7 p.m.
|USC at Michigan
|Fri., Jan. 2
|7:30 p.m.
|Oregon at Maryland
|Fri., Jan. 2
|8 p.m.
|Ohio State at Rutgers
|Fri., Jan. 2
|9 p.m.
|Michigan State at Nebraska
|Sat., Jan. 3
|6 p.m.
|UCLA at Iowa
|Mon., Jan. 5
|7 p.m.
|Oregon at Rutgers
|Tues., Jan. 6
|9 p.m.
|UCLA at Wisconsin
|Sun., Jan. 11
|5 p.m.
|Northwestern at Rutgers
|Sun., Jan. 11
|6 p.m.
|Ohio State at Washington
|Tues., Jan. 13
|8 p.m.
|Indiana at Michigan State
|Sat., Jan. 17
|4 p.m.
|Michigan at Oregon*
|Sat., Jan. 17
|6 p.m.
|Purdue at USC
|Tues., Jan. 20
|7 p.m.
|Indiana at Michigan
|Tues., Jan. 20
|10 p.m.
|Purdue at UCLA
|Sun., Jan. 25
|3 p.m.
|Oregon at Washington
|Sun., Jan. 25
|4 p.m.
|USC at Wisconsin
|Tues., Jan. 27
|7 p.m.
|Nebraska at Michigan
|Tues., Jan. 27
|9 p.m.
|Purdue at Indiana
|Thurs., Jan. 29
|8 p.m.
|Penn State at Northwestern
|Sat., Jan. 31
|5 p.m.
|Indiana at UCLA
|Sat., Jan. 31
|7 p.m.
|Rutgers at USC
|Sat., Jan. 31
|8 p.m.
|Washington at Northwestern
|Sun., Feb. 1
|2 p.m.
|Minnesota at Penn State
|Tues., Feb. 3
|10 p.m.
|Indiana at USC
|Tues., Feb. 10
|8 p.m.
|Wisconsin at Illinois
|Tues., Feb. 17
|6:30 p.m.
|Michigan at Purdue
|Tues., Feb. 17
|8:30 p.m.
|UCLA at Michigan State
|Sat., Feb. 21
|3 p.m.
|Washington at Maryland
|Thurs., Feb. 26
|8 p.m.
|Michigan State at Purdue
|Tues., March 3
|9 p.m.
|Oregon at Illinois
|Wed., March 4
|7:30 p.m.
|Ohio State at Penn State
|Thurs., March 5
|8 p.m.
|Michigan at Iowa
|Tues., March 10
|5 p.m.
|Big Ten Men’s Tournament First Round
|Tues., March 10
|7:30 p.m.
|Big Ten Men’s Tournament First Round
|Wed., March 11
|Noon
|Big Ten Men’s Tournament Second Round
|Wed., March 11
|2:30 p.m.
|Big Ten Men’s Tournament Second Round
*on NBC and Peacock
Note: All games, platforms, and times are subject to change.
The women’s schedule tips off on Saturday, Nov. 15 with the 2025 Shamrock Classic featuring Michigan facing Notre Dame live on NBC and Peacock.
Big Ten conference play begins on Wednesday, Dec. 31, as Penn State hosts 2024-25 AP First-Team All-American Lauren Betts and UCLA exclusively on Peacock.
The following week, UCLA hosts USC in a rematch of the 2025 Big Ten Women’s Tournament finals, when the Bruins defeated the Trojans, 72-67, to earn the school’s first Big Ten Tournament title.
Highlights of Peacock’s exclusive Big Ten women’s schedule include Indiana at Ohio State (Thurs., Jan. 22) Iowa visiting USC (Thurs., Jan. 29) and Ohio State hosting rivals Michigan in Peacock’s regular-season finale (Wed., Feb. 25).
NBC Sports will present three First Round 2026 Big Ten Women’s Tournament games live exclusively on Peacock. The Big Ten sent a conference-record 12 schools to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament last season, led by No. 1 overall seed UCLA and No. 4 overall seed USC.
Big Ten Women’s streaming schedule on Peacock:
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|MATCHUP
|Sat., Nov. 15
|4 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Michigan*
|Wed., Dec. 31
|2 p.m.
|UCLA at Penn State
|Sat., Jan. 3
|8 p.m.
|USC at UCLA
|Sun., Jan. 11
|4 p.m.
|Ohio State at Maryland
|Thurs., Jan. 15
|7 p.m.
|Illinois at Michigan
|Thurs., Jan. 15
|9 p.m.
|Maryland at USC
|Sun., Jan. 18
|4 p.m.
|Maryland at UCLA*
|Thurs., Jan. 22
|6 p.m.
|Iowa at Maryland
|Thurs., Jan. 22
|8 p.m.
|Indiana at Ohio State
|Sun., Jan. 25
|2 p.m.
|Ohio State at Iowa
|Thurs., Jan. 29
|7 p.m.
|Michigan at Indiana
|Thurs., Jan. 29
|9 p.m.
|Iowa at USC
|Thurs., Feb. 5
|9 p.m.
|Ohio State at Washington
|Wed., Feb. 11
|8 p.m.
|UCLA at Michigan State
|Thurs., Feb. 12
|7 p.m.
|Penn State at Maryland
|Thurs., Feb. 12
|9 p.m.
|Michigan at Northwestern
|Sun., Feb. 15
|3 p.m.
|Indiana at UCLA
|Thurs., Feb. 19
|9 p.m.
|Wisconsin at USC
|Sun., Feb. 22
|5:30 p.m.
|Wisconsin at UCLA
|Wed., Feb. 25
|8 p.m.
|Michigan at Ohio State
|Wed., March 4
|3:30 p.m.
|Big Ten Women’s Tournament First Round
|Wed., March 4
|6 p.m.
|Big Ten Women’s Tournament First Round
|Wed., March 4
|8:30 p.m.
|Big Ten Women’s Tournament First Round