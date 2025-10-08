 Skip navigation
All Scores

Big Ten college basketball 2025-26 regular season and tournament streaming schedules

  
Published October 8, 2025 11:32 AM
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) grabs a rebound over Michigan Wolverines center Vladislav Goldin (50) Friday, March 14, 2025, during the Big Ten Menâ€™s Basketball Tournament game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Alex Martin/Journal and Courier/Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More than 75 Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball games will stream exclusively on Peacock for the 2025-26 season, including regular-season and early round Big Ten Tournament games.

Peacock Big Ten men’s basketball schedule tips off with a non-conference tripleheader on Friday, Nov. 7, as Northwestern hosts Boston University, Purdue hosts Oakland and Illinois hosts Florida Golf Coast. The non-conference schedule on Peacock is headlined by Arizona visiting UCLA on Friday, Nov. 14 and 2025-26 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year Braden Smith and Purdue hosting Auburn on Sat., Dec. 20.

Big Ten conference play begins on Tuesday, Dec. 2, as Tom Izzo and the 2024-25 Big Ten regular season champion Michigan State Spartans host the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Peacock will be the home of four Big Ten Men’s Tournament games this season from March 10-11, 2026, which will mark the first Big Ten Tournament to feature an 18-team field.

Last season, the Big Ten sent eight teams to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, including 2025 Big Ten Tournament champions Michigan, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, who advanced to the Elite Eight, Oregon, Purdue, UCLA, and Wisconsin.

Big Ten Men’s streaming schedule on Peacock:

DATE TIME (ET) MATCHUP
Fri., Nov. 7 6 p.m. Boston University at Northwestern
Fri., Nov. 7 7 p.m. Oakland at Purdue
Fri., Nov. 7 8:30 p.m. FGCU at Illinois
Sat., Nov. 8 Noon Alcorn State at Minnesota
Wed., Nov. 12 9 p.m. South Dakota State at Oregon
Fri., Nov. 14 7:30 p.m. Illinois State at USC
Fri., Nov. 14 10 p.m. Arizona at UCLA
Sat., Nov. 15 1 p.m. LaSalle at Penn State
Tues., Nov. 18 9:30 p.m. Southern at Washington
Sat., Nov. 22 5:30 p.m. San Francisco at Minnesota
Tues., Nov. 25 7 p.m. Boston University at Penn State
Sat., Nov. 29 6 p.m. Sacred Heart at Penn State
Tues., Dec. 2 7 p.m. Iowa at Michigan State
Sat., Dec. 6 6 p.m. Oregon at UCLA
Tues., Dec. 9 7:30 p.m. Illinois at Ohio State
Sat., Dec. 13 2 p.m. Marquette at Purdue
Sat., Dec. 13 4 p.m. Nebraska at Illinois
Tues., Dec. 16 6:30 p.m. Toledo at Michigan State
Tues., Dec. 16 8 p.m. Valparaiso at Northwestern
Sat., Dec. 20 6:30 p.m. Auburn at Purdue
Sun., Dec. 21 4 p.m. LaSalle at Michigan
Sun., Dec. 21 6 p.m. Gonzaga at Oregon
Fri., Jan. 2 7 p.m. USC at Michigan
Fri., Jan. 2 7:30 p.m. Oregon at Maryland
Fri., Jan. 2 8 p.m. Ohio State at Rutgers
Fri., Jan. 2 9 p.m. Michigan State at Nebraska
Sat., Jan. 3 6 p.m. UCLA at Iowa
Mon., Jan. 5 7 p.m. Oregon at Rutgers
Tues., Jan. 6 9 p.m. UCLA at Wisconsin
Sun., Jan. 11 5 p.m. Northwestern at Rutgers
Sun., Jan. 11 6 p.m. Ohio State at Washington
Tues., Jan. 13 8 p.m. Indiana at Michigan State
Sat., Jan. 17 4 p.m. Michigan at Oregon*
Sat., Jan. 17 6 p.m. Purdue at USC
Tues., Jan. 20 7 p.m. Indiana at Michigan
Tues., Jan. 20 10 p.m. Purdue at UCLA
Sun., Jan. 25 3 p.m. Oregon at Washington
Sun., Jan. 25 4 p.m. USC at Wisconsin
Tues., Jan. 27 7 p.m. Nebraska at Michigan
Tues., Jan. 27 9 p.m. Purdue at Indiana
Thurs., Jan. 29 8 p.m. Penn State at Northwestern
Sat., Jan. 31 5 p.m. Indiana at UCLA
Sat., Jan. 31 7 p.m. Rutgers at USC
Sat., Jan. 31 8 p.m. Washington at Northwestern
Sun., Feb. 1 2 p.m. Minnesota at Penn State
Tues., Feb. 3 10 p.m. Indiana at USC
Tues., Feb. 10 8 p.m. Wisconsin at Illinois
Tues., Feb. 17 6:30 p.m. Michigan at Purdue
Tues., Feb. 17 8:30 p.m. UCLA at Michigan State
Sat., Feb. 21 3 p.m. Washington at Maryland
Thurs., Feb. 26 8 p.m. Michigan State at Purdue
Tues., March 3 9 p.m. Oregon at Illinois
Wed., March 4 7:30 p.m. Ohio State at Penn State
Thurs., March 5 8 p.m. Michigan at Iowa
Tues., March 10 5 p.m. Big Ten Men’s Tournament First Round
Tues., March 10 7:30 p.m. Big Ten Men’s Tournament First Round
Wed., March 11 Noon Big Ten Men’s Tournament Second Round
Wed., March 11 2:30 p.m. Big Ten Men’s Tournament Second Round

*on NBC and Peacock
Note: All games, platforms, and times are subject to change.

The women’s schedule tips off on Saturday, Nov. 15 with the 2025 Shamrock Classic featuring Michigan facing Notre Dame live on NBC and Peacock.

Big Ten conference play begins on Wednesday, Dec. 31, as Penn State hosts 2024-25 AP First-Team All-American Lauren Betts and UCLA exclusively on Peacock.

The following week, UCLA hosts USC in a rematch of the 2025 Big Ten Women’s Tournament finals, when the Bruins defeated the Trojans, 72-67, to earn the school’s first Big Ten Tournament title.

Highlights of Peacock’s exclusive Big Ten women’s schedule include Indiana at Ohio State (Thurs., Jan. 22) Iowa visiting USC (Thurs., Jan. 29) and Ohio State hosting rivals Michigan in Peacock’s regular-season finale (Wed., Feb. 25).

NBC Sports will present three First Round 2026 Big Ten Women’s Tournament games live exclusively on Peacock. The Big Ten sent a conference-record 12 schools to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament last season, led by No. 1 overall seed UCLA and No. 4 overall seed USC.

Big Ten Women’s streaming schedule on Peacock:

DATE TIME (ET) MATCHUP
Sat., Nov. 15 4 p.m. Notre Dame at Michigan*
Wed., Dec. 31 2 p.m. UCLA at Penn State
Sat., Jan. 3 8 p.m. USC at UCLA
Sun., Jan. 11 4 p.m. Ohio State at Maryland
Thurs., Jan. 15 7 p.m. Illinois at Michigan
Thurs., Jan. 15 9 p.m. Maryland at USC
Sun., Jan. 18 4 p.m. Maryland at UCLA*
Thurs., Jan. 22 6 p.m. Iowa at Maryland
Thurs., Jan. 22 8 p.m. Indiana at Ohio State
Sun., Jan. 25 2 p.m. Ohio State at Iowa
Thurs., Jan. 29 7 p.m. Michigan at Indiana
Thurs., Jan. 29 9 p.m. Iowa at USC
Thurs., Feb. 5 9 p.m. Ohio State at Washington
Wed., Feb. 11 8 p.m. UCLA at Michigan State
Thurs., Feb. 12 7 p.m. Penn State at Maryland
Thurs., Feb. 12 9 p.m. Michigan at Northwestern
Sun., Feb. 15 3 p.m. Indiana at UCLA
Thurs., Feb. 19 9 p.m. Wisconsin at USC
Sun., Feb. 22 5:30 p.m. Wisconsin at UCLA
Wed., Feb. 25 8 p.m. Michigan at Ohio State
Wed., March 4 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Women’s Tournament First Round
Wed., March 4 6 p.m. Big Ten Women’s Tournament First Round
Wed., March 4 8:30 p.m. Big Ten Women’s Tournament First Round