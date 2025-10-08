Big Ten college basketball 2025-26 regular season and tournament streaming schedules

More than 75 Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball games will stream exclusively on Peacock for the 2025-26 season, including regular-season and early round Big Ten Tournament games.

Peacock Big Ten men’s basketball schedule tips off with a non-conference tripleheader on Friday, Nov. 7, as Northwestern hosts Boston University, Purdue hosts Oakland and Illinois hosts Florida Golf Coast. The non-conference schedule on Peacock is headlined by Arizona visiting UCLA on Friday, Nov. 14 and 2025-26 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year Braden Smith and Purdue hosting Auburn on Sat., Dec. 20.

Big Ten conference play begins on Tuesday, Dec. 2, as Tom Izzo and the 2024-25 Big Ten regular season champion Michigan State Spartans host the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Peacock will be the home of four Big Ten Men’s Tournament games this season from March 10-11, 2026, which will mark the first Big Ten Tournament to feature an 18-team field.

Last season, the Big Ten sent eight teams to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, including 2025 Big Ten Tournament champions Michigan, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, who advanced to the Elite Eight, Oregon, Purdue, UCLA, and Wisconsin.

Big Ten Men’s streaming schedule on Peacock:

DATE TIME (ET) MATCHUP Fri., Nov. 7 6 p.m. Boston University at Northwestern Fri., Nov. 7 7 p.m. Oakland at Purdue Fri., Nov. 7 8:30 p.m. FGCU at Illinois Sat., Nov. 8 Noon Alcorn State at Minnesota Wed., Nov. 12 9 p.m. South Dakota State at Oregon Fri., Nov. 14 7:30 p.m. Illinois State at USC Fri., Nov. 14 10 p.m. Arizona at UCLA Sat., Nov. 15 1 p.m. LaSalle at Penn State Tues., Nov. 18 9:30 p.m. Southern at Washington Sat., Nov. 22 5:30 p.m. San Francisco at Minnesota Tues., Nov. 25 7 p.m. Boston University at Penn State Sat., Nov. 29 6 p.m. Sacred Heart at Penn State Tues., Dec. 2 7 p.m. Iowa at Michigan State Sat., Dec. 6 6 p.m. Oregon at UCLA Tues., Dec. 9 7:30 p.m. Illinois at Ohio State Sat., Dec. 13 2 p.m. Marquette at Purdue Sat., Dec. 13 4 p.m. Nebraska at Illinois Tues., Dec. 16 6:30 p.m. Toledo at Michigan State Tues., Dec. 16 8 p.m. Valparaiso at Northwestern Sat., Dec. 20 6:30 p.m. Auburn at Purdue Sun., Dec. 21 4 p.m. LaSalle at Michigan Sun., Dec. 21 6 p.m. Gonzaga at Oregon Fri., Jan. 2 7 p.m. USC at Michigan Fri., Jan. 2 7:30 p.m. Oregon at Maryland Fri., Jan. 2 8 p.m. Ohio State at Rutgers Fri., Jan. 2 9 p.m. Michigan State at Nebraska Sat., Jan. 3 6 p.m. UCLA at Iowa Mon., Jan. 5 7 p.m. Oregon at Rutgers Tues., Jan. 6 9 p.m. UCLA at Wisconsin Sun., Jan. 11 5 p.m. Northwestern at Rutgers Sun., Jan. 11 6 p.m. Ohio State at Washington Tues., Jan. 13 8 p.m. Indiana at Michigan State Sat., Jan. 17 4 p.m. Michigan at Oregon* Sat., Jan. 17 6 p.m. Purdue at USC Tues., Jan. 20 7 p.m. Indiana at Michigan Tues., Jan. 20 10 p.m. Purdue at UCLA Sun., Jan. 25 3 p.m. Oregon at Washington Sun., Jan. 25 4 p.m. USC at Wisconsin Tues., Jan. 27 7 p.m. Nebraska at Michigan Tues., Jan. 27 9 p.m. Purdue at Indiana Thurs., Jan. 29 8 p.m. Penn State at Northwestern Sat., Jan. 31 5 p.m. Indiana at UCLA Sat., Jan. 31 7 p.m. Rutgers at USC Sat., Jan. 31 8 p.m. Washington at Northwestern Sun., Feb. 1 2 p.m. Minnesota at Penn State Tues., Feb. 3 10 p.m. Indiana at USC Tues., Feb. 10 8 p.m. Wisconsin at Illinois Tues., Feb. 17 6:30 p.m. Michigan at Purdue Tues., Feb. 17 8:30 p.m. UCLA at Michigan State Sat., Feb. 21 3 p.m. Washington at Maryland Thurs., Feb. 26 8 p.m. Michigan State at Purdue Tues., March 3 9 p.m. Oregon at Illinois Wed., March 4 7:30 p.m. Ohio State at Penn State Thurs., March 5 8 p.m. Michigan at Iowa Tues., March 10 5 p.m. Big Ten Men’s Tournament First Round Tues., March 10 7:30 p.m. Big Ten Men’s Tournament First Round Wed., March 11 Noon Big Ten Men’s Tournament Second Round Wed., March 11 2:30 p.m. Big Ten Men’s Tournament Second Round

*on NBC and Peacock

Note: All games, platforms, and times are subject to change.

The women’s schedule tips off on Saturday, Nov. 15 with the 2025 Shamrock Classic featuring Michigan facing Notre Dame live on NBC and Peacock.

Big Ten conference play begins on Wednesday, Dec. 31, as Penn State hosts 2024-25 AP First-Team All-American Lauren Betts and UCLA exclusively on Peacock.

The following week, UCLA hosts USC in a rematch of the 2025 Big Ten Women’s Tournament finals, when the Bruins defeated the Trojans, 72-67, to earn the school’s first Big Ten Tournament title.

Highlights of Peacock’s exclusive Big Ten women’s schedule include Indiana at Ohio State (Thurs., Jan. 22) Iowa visiting USC (Thurs., Jan. 29) and Ohio State hosting rivals Michigan in Peacock’s regular-season finale (Wed., Feb. 25).

NBC Sports will present three First Round 2026 Big Ten Women’s Tournament games live exclusively on Peacock. The Big Ten sent a conference-record 12 schools to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament last season, led by No. 1 overall seed UCLA and No. 4 overall seed USC.

Big Ten Women’s streaming schedule on Peacock: