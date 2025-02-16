 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL 4 Nations Face-Off - United States v Canada
U.S. beats Canada after 4 Nations Face-Off fights, ends Sidney Crosby’s 26-game streak
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox
Former White Sox All-Star, World Series champion Bobby Jenks undergoing stomach cancer treatment
Milwaukee Brewers v Detroit Tigers
Brewers’ Christian Yelich believes he should be ready for opener after injury-shortened 2024 season

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_wisconsinpurdue_250215.jpg
Highlights: Wisconsin powers past Purdue
movers.jpg
Rodgers playing with confidence at Torrey Pines
nbc_oht_stephcurryasg_250215.jpg
Why Steph signed South Carolina’s Fulwiley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL 4 Nations Face-Off - United States v Canada
U.S. beats Canada after 4 Nations Face-Off fights, ends Sidney Crosby’s 26-game streak
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox
Former White Sox All-Star, World Series champion Bobby Jenks undergoing stomach cancer treatment
Milwaukee Brewers v Detroit Tigers
Brewers’ Christian Yelich believes he should be ready for opener after injury-shortened 2024 season

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_wisconsinpurdue_250215.jpg
Highlights: Wisconsin powers past Purdue
movers.jpg
Rodgers playing with confidence at Torrey Pines
nbc_oht_stephcurryasg_250215.jpg
Why Steph signed South Carolina’s Fulwiley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Castro scores 20 as George Washington beats Davidson 74-67

  
Published February 15, 2025 10:04 PM

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Rafael Castro had 20 points in George Washington’s 74-67 win against Davidson on Saturday night.

Castro also had six rebounds for the Revolutionaries (17-9, 6-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Christian Jones scored 12 points, shooting 5 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. went 4 of 11 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

The Wildcats (15-10, 5-7) were led in scoring by Bobby Durkin, who finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Zach Laput added 17 points for Davidson. Reed Bailey finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

George Washington took an 18-6 lead in the first half with a 14-0 run. Led by seven first-half points from Castro, George Washington carried a 32-27 lead into the break. Castro’s free throw with 4:25 remaining in the second half gave George Washington the lead for good at 60-59.

Next Up

Up next for George Washington is a Wednesday matchup with Saint Joseph’s at home, and Davidson hosts Loyola Chicago on Tuesday.