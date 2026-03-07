Conwell scores 24, Wooley hits big 3 and Louisville holds off No. 22 Miami, 92-89

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Ryan Conwell scored 18 of his 24 points in the first half, Adrian Wooley hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 18.4 seconds remaining and Louisville wasted a 12-point lead before hanging on to beat No. 22 Miami 92-89 on Saturday.

J’Vonne Hadley scored 16 for the Cardinals, while Wooley and Isaac McKneely each scored 15. Louisville (22-9, 11-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) wrapped up the No. 6 seed in the conference tournament with the win — and could see the Hurricanes (24-7, 13-5) in the quarterfinals.

The ACC Tournament starts Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Hurricanes — who were bidding for a school-record 25th regular-season win — had previously clinched the No. 3 seed.

Louisville — which shot 61% — snapped a 14-game road losing streak against ranked opponents. The Cardinals’ last such win before Saturday was Jan. 18, 2020, at Duke.

Tre Donaldson scored 25 points for Miami, which got 18 from Malik Reneau — 14 from the foul line. Tru Washington had 12 and Shelton Henderson finished with 11 for the Hurricanes.

Miami used a 27-12 run in the second half to take a three-point lead late, before Louisville rallied. Wooley’s 3 put the Cardinals on top for good, Conwell added two free throws after a Hurricanes turnover on the ensuing possession and Louisville held on from there.

Miami had a chance to force overtime at the buzzer, but Washington’s try from just inside midcourt hit the rim twice before bouncing off.

Up next

Louisville: Will face the No. 11 or 14 seed on Wednesday afternoon in ACC second-round game at Charlotte.

Miami: Will face the ACC’s No. 6, 11 or 14 seed Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinals.