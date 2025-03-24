 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tampa Bay Rays v Philadelphia Phillies
Rays ace Shane McClanahan sidelined by an inflamed nerve in his left triceps
Minnesota Twins v Baltimore Orioles
Twins infielder Brooks Lee, right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart to begin season on injured list
koby_brea.jpg
Koby Brea leads the way as Kentucky beats Illinois 84-75 for first Sweet 16 appearance since 2019

Top Clips

nbc_golf_champshl_250323.jpg
Highlights: Jiménez wins Hoag Classic
nbc_golf_thomasreax_250323.jpg
Thomas: Many ‘positives to build on’ from Valspar
nbc_golf_hovlandreax_250323.jpg
How Hovland made it back into the winner’s circle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tampa Bay Rays v Philadelphia Phillies
Rays ace Shane McClanahan sidelined by an inflamed nerve in his left triceps
Minnesota Twins v Baltimore Orioles
Twins infielder Brooks Lee, right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart to begin season on injured list
koby_brea.jpg
Koby Brea leads the way as Kentucky beats Illinois 84-75 for first Sweet 16 appearance since 2019

Top Clips

nbc_golf_champshl_250323.jpg
Highlights: Jiménez wins Hoag Classic
nbc_golf_thomasreax_250323.jpg
Thomas: Many ‘positives to build on’ from Valspar
nbc_golf_hovlandreax_250323.jpg
How Hovland made it back into the winner’s circle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Derik Queen’s buzzer-beating fadeaway gives Maryland a 72-71 March Madness win over Colorado State

  
Published March 23, 2025 09:47 PM

Derik Queen banked in a fadeaway jumper at the buzzer, and Maryland advanced to the Sweet 16 in a thriller, beating Colorado State 72-71 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Jalen Lake drilled a rainbow 3-pointer with 6 seconds left for No. 12 seed Colorado State, which was seeking to become the lowest-seeded team to advance to a regional semifinal in this edition of March Madness, which had been light on upset or buzzer-beaters.

Queen took care of that.

Maryland coach Kevin Willard called timeout with 3.6 seconds left and got the ball to Queen, the 6-foot-10 freshman center from Baltimore, who drove to his left, elevated over two defenders and kissed it off the glass as the horn sounded. The Terrapins advanced to face the West Region’s No. 1 seed, Florida, in San Francisco.

Queen led fourth-seeded Maryland (27-8) with 17 points, Rodney Rice scored 16 and Julian Reese had 15 points and 11 rebounds as each of Maryland’s starters known as the “Crab Five” scored in double figures. Maryland’s bench totaled two points.

Nique Clifford scored 21 points for Colorado State (26-10) and Lake had 13.