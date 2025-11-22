 Skip navigation
CYCLING-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-PARALYMPICS-PODIUM
Paige Greco, Paralympic gold medalist, dies at 28
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean drops his bid for an extra year of eligibility
NCAA Basketball: Houston at Temple
Ex-Temple basketball player Hysier Miller bet on his team to lose multiple times, NCAA says

Top Clips

nbc_nba_miavschi_251121.jpg
Highlights: Heat smother Bulls in Chicago
nbc_nba_wshtor_2minhl_251121.jpg
Highlights: Raptors torch Wizards at home
nbc_nba_bosbrk_2minhl_251121.jpg
Highlights: Porter Jr. buries Celtics, Nets win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Deyton Albury scores 13 for New Mexico in 80-78 win over Mississippi State in Hall of Fame Classic

  
Published November 21, 2025 11:06 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Deyton Albury scored 13 points for New Mexico, including the go-ahead layup with 30 seconds left in an 80-78 win over Mississippi State in the Hall of Fame Classic consolation game on Friday night.

Albury’s layup came off a turnover on a bad pass, sending the Lobos (4-2) on a fast break before Uriah Tenette was fouled. Tenette hit both shots from the free-throw line with seven seconds left to end the game.

Thomislav Buljan earned his third double-double of the season, finishing with 19 points and 21 rebounds, breaking a freshman program record for most rebounds in a game. Tenette added 13 points, and Antonio Chol had 12.

Mississippi State (2-3) was led by Josh Hubbard, who scored 29 points and dished out four assists. He shot 11 of 25 from the field and six of 13 from beyond the arc. Jayden Epps added 21 points.