Haggerty and Dainja lead No. 24 Memphis to a 100-77 victory over UAB

  
Published January 26, 2025 05:44 PM
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal

Memphis assistant coach Andre Turner pats PJ Haggerty (4) as he subs out of the game during the game between University of Memphis and University of Alabama at Birmingham at FedExForum on Sunday, January 26, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn.

Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal/Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

PJ Haggerty scored 23 points, Dain Dainja had a season-high 21 points and eight rebounds and No. 24 Memphis shot 62% in a 100-77 victory over UAB on Sunday.

Dainja was 10 of 12 from the field before fouling out as Memphis (16-4, 6-1 American Athletic Conference) won its third straight game and seventh in its last eight.

Efrem Johnson led the Blazers (12-8, 5-2) with 21 points. Bradley Ezewiro finished with 19, while Yaxel Lendeborg had 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The game pitted two of the three teams in the American standings and the top two picks in preseason polls, with UAB voted first to win the conference and Memphis second.

Memphis used inside-out scoring to take a 52-39 halftime lead with Dainja scoring 16 points and Haggerty adding 13.

Johnson kept the Blazers in the game with 17 points, including 5 of 7 from outside the arc.

Takeaways

UAB: The Blazers, who usually take care of the ball, committed 16 turnovers leading to 32 Memphis points.

Memphis: The Tigers minimized turnovers (13) and scored inside with Dainja, who moved into the starting lineup.

Key moment

Memphis already had a double-digit lead at the break, then opened the second half with a 12-6 run by connecting on five straight shots.

Key stat

Memphis used its inside game to build its first-half lead, holding a 34-10 advantage in the paint. It finished with a 54-30 advantage.

Up next

The Blazers travel to Tulsa on Wednesday. The Tigers play at Tulane on Thursday.