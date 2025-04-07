How to Watch Florida vs Houston Men’s National Championship Game 2025: Preview, Odds, and Streaming Info for March Madness Title game

The 2025 men’s college basketball season has been defined by elite teams, so it is only fitting that the national championship game be played between two 1-seeds.

Florida and Houston beat Auburn and Duke, respectively, in the Final Four to advance to the final. The tournament saw all four 1-seeds make it to the Final Four, and the result was two high-level, competitive games.

Houston’s victory over Duke was particularly notable as the Cougars stormed back after trailing by nine points with three minutes remaining, making every clutch play down the stretch to steal a game that the Blue Devils appeared to have wrapped up.

The Gators’ victory over the Tigers was dramatic in its own right, featuring back-and-forth action until Florida took the lead for good with 6:31 left and held off Auburn’s push. Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. continued his epic tournament with 34 points, becoming the first player to go for 30-plus in the regional final and national semifinal since Larry Bird in 1979.

Read below for key storylines and information on how to watch the men’s national championship game on Monday.

Florida vs. Houston preview

The most intriguing subplot of the game is the coaching matchup. On one side you have the Gators being led by Todd Golden, a 39-year-old in just his third year coaching the program who entered this tournament without an NCAA Tournament victory to his name. On the other is the Cougars’ Kelvin Sampson, the veteran who turns 70 in October and has brought this team to at least the Sweet 16 for the fifth year in a row but hasn’t won a title.

The guard play is the other matchup to keep an eye on, as both teams’ three leading scorers play on the perimeter. Clayton is the best player entering the game, but Florida also boasts efficient secondary scorers in Alijah Martin and Will Richard. Houston, meanwhile, is led by its guard trio of LJ Cryer, Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan, players who not only carry the scoring load but also make life miserable for the opposition on the other end.

All six guards are upperclassmen, so they are ready for the stage and have handled the pressure of the NCAA Tournament. These teams are as evenly matched as can be.

Florida vs. Houston odds

The Gators are a slight favorite at -1.5 points on BetMGM, while the over/under sits at 140.5 points. Florida also gets the small edge in the moneyline at -115 to Houston’s -105.

Florida vs. Houston head-to-head record

These two teams have only played twice in their histories, and neither has much bearing in this matchup. Both games came in the early 1970s, with Houston winning 97-73 at home in 1970 and getting a 61-60 victory in Gainesville in 1973.

How to watch Florida vs. Houston in 2025 National Championship Game